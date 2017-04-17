Major Link Soccer: Bruce Arena drops a hot take

Seattle:

Seattle Reign coach Laura Harvey has become an NWSL mainstay, as one of three coaches left from the inaugural NWSL season (and now the only female coach in the league).

United States:

Bruce Arena's chief task at the USMNT helm was turning the team's form around, and now we know where that ends: 2026 World Cup winners.

Christian Pulisic continues to channel his hype into consistent form for Borussia Dortmund, notching his 10th assist on this spectacular Marco Reus backheel goal.

USWNT/former Reign striker Sydney Leroux scored just seven minutes in to her first match since 2015. This perfect return for Leroux was the cherry on top of FCKC's first match of the NWSL season.

MLS:

Tim Howard's actions over the weekend warranted a reaction from MLS, but the MLS Players Union believes his 3 match suspension leaves more problems than solutions.

Toronto FC defender Drew Moor has been diagnosed with an irregular heatrbeat, and will (hopefully only) miss the Reds trip to Columbus next week.

Atlanta United Supporter/CGI body connoisseur Ludacris is pumped that Atlanta has taken to their new MLS club, but hopes the attendance numbers stay at their current level and beyond as the club continues MLS play.

Luda may have a point, but the numbers are encouraging for Atlanta, as they top MLS home attendance charts (with Seattle ranked at 2).

The World:

Ajegunle has a reputation as one of the toughest slums in Lagos, but its quickly becoming a factory for Nigerian national team talent.

Bastia and Lyon's Ligue 1 match got off to a rocky start when unruly fans delayed kick-off by nearly an hour, and was ultimately abandoned at halftime when fans invaded the pitch again.