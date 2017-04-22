Great news for Seattle Reign FC fans based in the United States who were hoping to watch today's match against the Houston Dash from home: go90 livestreams are now available on the go90 website. Here is the link for tonight's game.

Just announced: For our fans in the U.S., @go90 live streams are now avalable online too at https://t.co/UEKQQjiSbr! https://t.co/lh83X9tHNP — NWSL (@NWSL) April 22, 2017

The go90 streaming partnership was announced just days before the start of the NWSL season, and there were mixed reviews after week 1. The quality of the streams has been great, but there are understandably a few kinks still getting worked out. Hopefully, the website streaming option will make things a lot smoother for fans moving forward.

Below are all the ways you can stream tonight's match, and all Seattle Reign FC matches moving forward:

Via a casting service like Airplay or Chromecast. With go90 version 3.0 and later, viewers can cast live games from the go90 app to Airplay with Apple TV and Google Chromecast. Games will have an option to "cast" to your device. You tap the cast icon and sync your device with your TV. For international fans: Those living outside the United States will be able to watch all games live and on-demand on NWSLSoccer.com and via the NWSL iOS app.

Those living outside the United States will be able to watch all games live and on-demand on NWSLSoccer.com and via the NWSL iOS app. On Lifetime: If the game is Lifetime's NWSL Game of the Week, you can access the match on the Lifetime TV channel, at mylifetime.com, via the Lifetime iOS and Android app, and at NWSLsoccer.com or the NWSL iOS app for fans outside the United States.