Three big road wins and the rest of the week that was

Orlando City took three points from New York City. This was a huge road win that pushed the Lions to the top of the East. The 2-1 win wasn’t as close as the scoreline indicates.

MLS news from SBNation Soccer Updated 5/7 Western Conference Toros 18 pts +8 Sporks 18 pts +6 Timbers 17 pts +5 Dynamo 16 pts +6 Earthquakes 15 pts +2 Whitecaps 13 pts -2 Loons 11 pts -10 Sounders 10 pts +2 Galaxy 8 pts -5 RSL 8 pts -9 Rapids 4 pts -7 Eastern Conference Reds 19 pts +7 (Shield) Lions 18 pts +0 Pigeons 16 pts +7 Crew 16 pts +2 Red Bulls 16 pts -4 Fire 12 pts -1 ATL 11 pts +5 OG United 11 pts -5 Revs 10 pts -2 Impact 10 pts -2 Union 7 pts -3

OCSC needed that win, because Atlanta United went to Salt Lake City and forced them to pull Nick Rimando early. The best keeper in MLS history may finally be fading. ATL looks as good as ever. RSL looks like they could be pretty poor in 2017. It was Atlanta’s first away win.

Did you know Bastian Schweinsteiger plays in MLS? His first road game was not as good as his previous matches. Giovinco overshadowed the World Cup winner. Despite his brilliant brace, Gio’s attitude is the story of the match.

The Philadelphia Union had a three goal lead at home. They only took a single point from the match as the Montreal Impact came back in 50 minutes. It’s a devastating loss emblematic of a broken organization. Philly is winless in their last 15 matches - fifteen.

Portland leads the Cascadia Cup after their 2-1 win over Vancouver. The Timbers still gave up a goal to Fredy Montero, who must be wondering when Cascadia Cup can be it’s own league.

Rapid Fire: Revs draw ‘Quakes midweek, then draw OG United on the weekend. Dynamo beat San Jose on Saturday. Red Bulls beat Crew. Dallas beat Sporting and remain unbeaten in 2017. Loons beat Rapids. I repeat, the Loons won.

Sounders dominated LA.

Highlights of the Week

Darlington Nagbe dribbled and shoots through traffic.

DARLINGTON NAGBE IS GOOD AT SOCCER pic.twitter.com/7oxgpuPbvj — Stars and Stripes FC (@StarsStripesFC) April 22, 2017

David Villa with a horrible angle and a great finish.

Check this out

Poor Doyle

No, this is not MLS. Yes, this is still funny.

This may be a first for a @USL rivalry. It appears @loucityfc fans have thrown poop emojis onto the @fccincinnati tarps. #CINvLOU pic.twitter.com/MiHDrGtwTS — Jason (@jasonuk17) April 22, 2017

I love Brian Schmetzer.

Race for the Shield

The Timbers remain the Shield leaders. But both Dallas and Orlando have more points per game. Houston, Columbus and RBNY are all within three points of the leaders.

Race for the West

Portland is still in first. Both Texas teams are a good week from catching the Timbers. The Rapids are not a good week from being above the red line. Every other team is within three points of the line.

Next week’s TV games (all times Pacific)

4/29 at 4:30 PM Orlando City hosts Colorado Rapids on UniMas/Facebook

4/29 at 5 PM FC Dallas hosts Portland Timbers on ROOT Sports NW

4/29 at 7 PM Seattle Sounders host New England Revolution on JOEtv/Univsision-Seattle

4/30 at Noon Atlanta United hosts D.C. United on FoxSports 1 (not united)