Three big road wins and the rest of the week that was

Orlando City took three points from New York City. This was a huge road win that pushed the Lions to the top of the East. The 2-1 win wasn’t as close as the scoreline indicates.
OCSC needed that win, because Atlanta United went to Salt Lake City and forced them to pull Nick Rimando early. The best keeper in MLS history may finally be fading. ATL looks as good as ever. RSL looks like they could be pretty poor in 2017. It was Atlanta’s first away win.
Did you know Bastian Schweinsteiger plays in MLS? His first road game was not as good as his previous matches. Giovinco overshadowed the World Cup winner. Despite his brilliant brace, Gio’s attitude is the story of the match.
The Philadelphia Union had a three goal lead at home. They only took a single point from the match as the Montreal Impact came back in 50 minutes. It’s a devastating loss emblematic of a broken organization. Philly is winless in their last 15 matches - fifteen.
Portland leads the Cascadia Cup after their 2-1 win over Vancouver. The Timbers still gave up a goal to Fredy Montero, who must be wondering when Cascadia Cup can be it’s own league.
Rapid Fire: Revs draw ‘Quakes midweek, then draw OG United on the weekend. Dynamo beat San Jose on Saturday. Red Bulls beat Crew. Dallas beat Sporting and remain unbeaten in 2017. Loons beat Rapids. I repeat, the Loons won.
Highlights of the Week
Darlington Nagbe dribbled and shoots through traffic.
DARLINGTON NAGBE IS GOOD AT SOCCER pic.twitter.com/7oxgpuPbvj— Stars and Stripes FC (@StarsStripesFC) April 22, 2017
David Villa with a horrible angle and a great finish.
VILLA MARAVILLA! GAME ON!!!! #NYCFC pic.twitter.com/2UirnHMRr2— Hudson River Blue (@hudsonriverblue) April 23, 2017
Check this out
Poor Doyle
When you realize tomorrow's Monday... #MINvCOL | 0-0 pic.twitter.com/izBSgtZMSW— Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) April 23, 2017
No, this is not MLS. Yes, this is still funny.
This may be a first for a @USL rivalry. It appears @loucityfc fans have thrown poop emojis onto the @fccincinnati tarps. #CINvLOU pic.twitter.com/MiHDrGtwTS— Jason (@jasonuk17) April 22, 2017
I love Brian Schmetzer.
@GorillaFC @SoundersBarra @WeAreECS #Sounders boss @brianschmetzer showing support for Christian today. He's wearing a special scarf at the moment on the sideline. pic.twitter.com/DwlJnhmOo3— Alex Caulfield (@Alex_Caulfield) April 23, 2017
Race for the Shield
The Timbers remain the Shield leaders. But both Dallas and Orlando have more points per game. Houston, Columbus and RBNY are all within three points of the leaders.
Race for the West
Portland is still in first. Both Texas teams are a good week from catching the Timbers. The Rapids are not a good week from being above the red line. Every other team is within three points of the line.
Next week’s TV games (all times Pacific)
4/29 at 4:30 PM Orlando City hosts Colorado Rapids on UniMas/Facebook
4/29 at 5 PM FC Dallas hosts Portland Timbers on ROOT Sports NW
4/29 at 7 PM Seattle Sounders host New England Revolution on JOEtv/Univsision-Seattle
4/30 at Noon Atlanta United hosts D.C. United on FoxSports 1 (not united)
