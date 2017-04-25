Major Link Soccer: Megan Rapinoe’s wonder strike up for Goal of the Week

Seattle:

The Seattle Reign put on a wonderful performance in their 5-1 thrashing of the Houston Dash. The second goal of the game from Megan Rapinoe has been nominated for NWSL Goal of the Week.

Jess Fishlock from midfield sends a ball to Pinoe and from distance she fires this sledgehammer RPG - Rapinoe Powered Goal. pic.twitter.com/2ydKO84dZA — Ride of theValkyries (@rovalks) April 23, 2017

After their dominating performance over the Dash, Seattle is up to number two in the latest NWSL Power Rankings.

Former Seattle Sounders right back DeAndre Yedlin is going back to the Premier League after Newcastle United officially clinched promotion after their 4-1 victory over Preston North End on Monday.

World:

Lionel Messi scored his 499th and 500th career goals this past weekend in Barcelona’s 3-2 win against Real Madrid. Ray Hudson's call of Messi's Clasico winner was an instant classic.

Real Madrid were playing with ten men after Sergio Ramos was shown a red card and Gerard Pique says he deserved the Clasico red card.

Antoine Griezmann has been a star for Athletico Madrid as well as for France. He has a $109 million dollar release clause and Griezmann’s advisor name drops Man United, Manchester City and three others as possible destinations for the 26-year-old Frenchman.

In sad news, former Czech Republic defender Frantisek Rajtoral committed suicide. He represented his country 14 times and most recently played for Turkish side Gaziantepspor. Prior to his move to Gaziantepspor, he won four domestic titles with Viktoria Plzen of the Czech First League.

With the 2018 World Cup right around the corner, FOX announced plans to cover El Tri as if it’s a second home team. Not sure how that will be received by USMNT fans.

Remember when we were in kindergarten and all we wanted to do was nap and have lunch? Well, I wish I was these kids in Hamburg, Germany. These kids at Pestalozzi Foundation Kindergarten get a heck of a view. The rear veranda is inside Millerntor-Stadion, home to FC St. Pauli.

.@justinbieber quería salir con la camisa del equipo más grande del país y nos llamó a nosotros. Obvio, entre grandes nos reconocemos pic.twitter.com/dgyGAuipIF — Deportivo Saprissa (@SaprissaOficial) April 25, 2017

MLS:

Portland Timbers midfield Darlington Nagbe scored a fantastic goal and Nagbe’s goal defies physics. It was a hell of a strike. After he receives the pass, he fights off and dribbles around three defenders before firing home his shot from just outside the 18-yard box.

Just sit back, relax and enjoy this super strike from @darlingtonnagbe https://t.co/1s0b5JdyOE — U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) April 22, 2017

The Bent Musket gave a behind-the-scenes look at how MLS tifos are made and spoke with spoke to Secretary of the Midnight Riders Matt Zytka, who helped create their tifo to honor ten-year player Chris Tierney.

It looks like just after eight games, Curt Onalfo is on the hot seat or at least he should be according to LAG Confidential. He made a 38th minute substitution after being down 2-0 and Ashley Cole avoided shaking hands with Onalfo after he was subbed off late. Looks like things are a little gloomy in Tinsel Town.

New Chicago Fire designated player Bastian Schweinsteiger shares his thoughts on MLS and much more in this lengthy interview with TSN.

A few weeks back, we all got to see Leandro Gonzalez Pirez in person and how good of a centerback he can be. Dirty South Soccer provided visual evidence that Pirez is the most exciting center back in the world.

United States:

Phoenix Rising FC is looking for a new coach after Frank Yallop announced he was stepping down to spend more time with his family. This is the same Phoenix Rising squad that signed Didier Drogba two weeks ago and made him an owner of the club.

Last week, Stars and Stripes FC released a ballot for their top USMNT lineup. Well, here are the the results. With the way the results came back, the USMNT would be coming out in a 4-2-3-1, much like Seattle uses every week.

LAFC will be the newest MLS expansion club to hit the field in just over ten months from now. It sounds like talks between LAFC and Chicharito “progressing” and the proposed salary would be the highest in MLS history. He has 12 goals with Bayer Leverkusen across all competitions.