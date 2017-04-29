Five quick numbers that explain Sounders 3-3 draw with Revolution

The Seattle Sounders drew 3-3 at home against the New England Revolution on Saturday night, after completing an epic, late comeback. The scoreline is the most important number in this game, but here are a few other stats from and related to this game that give it some context.

1.17

Will Bruin's 1.17 goals per 90 is a team high. — Randy ⭐️ (@meeker253) April 30, 2017

74.4%

The amount of possession that the Sounders held in this game. It was actually slightly higher for the first half at 75.1%, when they conceded the most goals (2).

742

Total number of passes that the Sounders had over 90 minutes, compared to 256 for the Revolution.

36

Number of open play crosses the Sounders attempted. Brian Schmetzer said in his post-match press conference that it wasn’t his intention to play such a cross-heavy game, but the team resorted to doing so after New England’s defensive tactics set in at 1-0.

8/26

Shots on goal for Seattle, out of total shots taken. Interestingly enough, the Sounders had exactly 13 shots in each half. The difference, which makes sense in the context of their 3 goals, was that in the second half they put 6/13 on target compared to 2/13 in the first half.

Quote of the night:

“The only comment I would make is that the fight and the determination of that group of players is the mentality of champions.” -Brian Schmetzer

When asked if he considered any part of the 3-3 draw to be a win, at first Schmetzer said he did not. But after thinking about it, he said the only real positive he took was that he was impressed by the fighting spirit of his team to not lose hope despite being 3-0.

Bonus factoid: