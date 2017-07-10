Major Link Soccer: U.S., Mexico and Canada make 2026 World Cup Bid Official

Seattle:

The Sounders Women and Sounders U-23 team both had successful victories, with 1-0 and 4-1 victories in a double header at Sunset Stadium in Sumner.

Read through the changes the Seattle Sounders Alliance Council have made to the alliance constitution here, which you can vote on via this ratification portal.

MLS:

Sporting KC mourned the passing of their co-owner, chairman and CEO Neal Patterson, due to complications from a previously disclosed cancer.

Orlando City are on the verge of MLS transfer fee history as they covet a high-risk high-reward acquisition of Colombian Juan Fernando Quintero.

Following a scary situation in Lake Tahoe for the 4th of July holiday, Matheus Silva has awoken from his coma and is fully responsive.

A successful MLS campaign can often come down to team depth, but some one-man armies far exceed their individual expectations.

United States/The Gold Cup:

The National Federations of Canada, Mexico and the U.S. made the long awaited official by forming a bid for the 2026 World Cup. This comes on top of another hot bidding war in North America, between Facebook and Twitter to broadcast Fox World Cup Highlights, which is reportedly going to cost one of them tens of millions of dollars.

After a strong showing in the U.S. Open Cup, the US Women's National Team could be coming to Cincinnati soon.

Despite a disenchanting draw with Panama in the Gold Cup opener, there are still plenty of reasons to approach the USMNT’s Gold Cup campaign with (measured) optimism. The result might knock expectations for the U.S. down a peg, but it does not take away their place among Mexico and Costa Rica as the big favorites to raise the trophy.

Leading up to the fall season, South Carolina Youth Soccer Association has a simple message for player’s parents: no more yelling.

While the present has been tough to the Canadian National team, Alphonso Davies is currently offering Canadians a glimpse at a bright future.

Non-FIFA affiliated nation French Guiana had anticipated French World Cup finalist Florent Malouda would be able to play in the Gold Cup, but CONCACAF nixed that opportunity.

A USMNT national that many have hoped would take the big leap at the international stage, defender John Brooks now looks to make the leap in the Bundesliga, following a move to Wolfsburg.

The World:

Following their capturing of the Confederations Cup, Germany is back on top of FIFA’s rankings, ousting Brazil.

Reports out of Spain say that Cristiano Ronaldo has been made Real Madrid’s third captain, opening him up to crucial meetings regarding playing time and bonuses with Florentino Perez.

SBNation polled readers on what songs got them hyped before high school games, featuring a lot of usual suspects (albeit my personal choice, “Crank Dat Soulja Boy” was notably absent).

Mexico has seen strong successes in international competition, but haven’t quite put it together at the end. FourFourTwo attributes the final hurdle for El Tri to finding a Cuauhtemoc Blanco-esque lightning rod.

Everything you need to know for the Women’s Euro 2017 tournament can be found in this handy PDF.

The Sunday League team Real Romania has delivered impactful results on the field, but the team’s impact is much stronger off it.

Wolves and Nigerian goalkeeper Carl Ikeme is now undergoing chemotherapy following an acute leukaemia diagnosis.

With stalwart Gianluigi Buffon potentially hanging up his gloves and the captain’s armband, it isn’t too early to look into who will succeed him as captain of Juventus.

Leaving no stone or stitch unturned, the Wycombe Wanderers goalkeeper kit is now a kaleidoscope, in order to distract strikers.