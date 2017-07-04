For all the good feelings around the Seattle Sounders’ 3-1 road win over the Colorado Rapids, there was some serious cause for concern after both Osvaldo Alonso and Chad Marshall were forced out of the first half with injuries.

Of the two, Alonso’s appeared more serious. The midfielder was tackled from behind, immediately grabbed his knee and was ultimately taken to the locker room in a stretcher.

Marshall appeared to have his ankle hit behind the play. He had to be removed, but was at least able to stay on the sideline with his ankle iced.

Luckily for the Sounders, they don’t play against until July 19. That gives Marshall and Alonso two full weeks to recover. Head coach Brian Schmetzer didn’t seem particularly worried about either, but was also quite vague.

“Dinged up knee and dinged up foot,” Schmetzer said. “They’re tough kids.”

If that sounds familiar, it’s because he’s used similar language when asked about Will Bruin and others. We even created this handy chart based on his comments: