The Seattle Sounders continued their unbeaten streak against the La Galaxy, but in disappointing fashion. Fans watched another home draw that included an injury and a red card. The Sounders offense failed to click, with plenty of buildup and chances but only one goal through some very direct play and Lamar Neagle.

So, how did the individual players do? Speaking of Neagle, is being back home the key to his scoring success? How much blame does Roman Torres get for his red card? How did Oniel Fisher do in his left back start?

