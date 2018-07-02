Eddie Johnson is training Christian Pulisic, naturally

Christian Pulisic is widely considered to be the most talented American soccer player, probably ever. His current market value is roughly $50 million, about five times more than any other player in the United States national team pool. So what’s he doing to get ready for the upcoming Bundesliga campaign? Training with former Seattle Sounders forward Eddie Johnson, of course.

If you’ve not been keeping tabs on Johnson since he retired following a 2015 season in which he was unable to play due to health issues, this may seem strange. In actuality, it’s not that weird. Johnson has been coaching since then (he talked about during this 2016 interview on Sonarfeed) and he’s always been much more of a thinker than his public perception suggests.

At the very least, it’s good to see Johnson — who is still just 34 — involved in the game after having his career cut considerably short.