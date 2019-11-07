Let’s all sing ‘Bluest Skies’ at the start of the CCL final

Editor’s note: This story was originally published before the 2019 MLS Cup. It got a bit of attention and I’m sure there were more people singing than normal, but it definitely wasn’t the full-stadium situation I had envisioned. The 2022 Concacaf Champions League final gives us another wonderful opportunity to pull this off and after seeing the coordinated singing of Pumas fans, I feel like we have even more reason to make this happen.

There are few things more powerful than a full stadium united in one voice. We’ve all seen this happen during the national anthem at Seattle Sounders matches. You’ve probably seen it happen at various soccer matches, perhaps most famously when Liverpool fans sing “You’ll Never Walk Alone” when players walk onto the field.

Now would be the perfect time for Sounders fans to do something similar. I humbly submit the suggestion that we all join voices in singing “Bluest Skies” during the first minute of the match.

Emerald City Supporters have been singing this song since at least 2009. It’s essentially one verse from the Perry Como song “Seattle.” It goes like this:

The bluest skies you’ve ever seen are in Seattle

And the hills the greenest green, in Seattle

Like a beautiful child, growing up, free and wild

Full of hopes and full of fears, full of laughter, full of tears (beers)

Full of dreams to last the years, in Seattle

. . . in Seattle!

I realize that getting the whole stadium singing anything is nearly impossible and that’s probably the biggest reason we’ve never done it before. But we’ve managed to get just about everyone doing “boom-boom-clap” during the walkout and the various call and repeats seem to have done well enough. This is obviously considerably more complicated, but my suspicion is that if you start singing, the person next to you might start doing the same and before you know it, we’ve got something like the whole stadium joining in. Let’s give it a shot.

Here’s a full list of songs if you feel inclined to sing along to others.