Major Link Soccer: Legends never die

Lots of stuff happened over the weekend in the world of sports, but they’re all rather overshadowed by the tragic helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, along with several others. Many people feel many different things about the man, but let this serve as a reminder to cherish this one life that you have. Tell the people who matter to you that you love them.

Seattle/Tacoma

University of Oklahoma has added a player with plenty of US youth national team experience, as Sakky Yoshida joins the program after transferring from Oregon. OU Adds USA U-20 WNT Midfielder (and Reign Academy graduate) Sakura Yoshida

The Dragons are expecting a large crowd at CenturyLink Field on Sat. Feb. 15 when they host the Tampa Bay Vipers at 2:00 p.m. PT. Seattle Dragons out-pacing rest of XFL in season ticket sales, expecting over 20,000 at opener | NBC Sports Northwest

MLS/USL

Thierry Henry’s side will be bolstered by the return of their 2019 Team MVP, as Orji Okwonkwo returns for the season. Montreal Impact re-acquire attacker Orji Okwonkwo on loan from Bologna | MLSsoccer.com

USL League Two rolls into 2020 with a remarkable 81 teams, as many new teams join and a few others rebrand. USL League Two Reveals Schedule for 2020 Season

Nocerino may not have had a huge impact on Orlando’s fortunes in his time playing there, but he’s made it his home and will join their academy staff as the coach of their U-15 team and an assistant coach with the U-17s. Orlando City Development Academy Adds Former Lion Antonio Nocerino to Coaching Staff | Orlando City Soccer Club

Cody Cropper, once touted as a potential option for the USMNT goalkeeper of the future due entirely to him being employed in England, joins Tab Ramos and the Houston Dynamo after four seasons in New England. Houston Dynamo sign GK Cody Cropper | Houston Dynamo

Friendship ended with Blake Bodily. Now Bodily is a Timber. Timbers sign midfielder Blake Bodily as Homegrown Player for 2020 season | Portland Timbers

Andrew Carleton isn’t washed yet, but the hype train behind him is pulling into the station in Indianapolis for some repairs. Atlanta United loans Andrew Carleton to Indy Eleven | Atlanta United FC

The Earthquakes may be bringing in their first player from Matías Almeyda’s old club, as 30 year-old defender Oswaldo Alanis is reportedly set to join from Chivas de Guadalajara. MLS: Matías Almeyda, nothing to 'fly' to Chivas to Oswaldo Alanís

With a new roster rule restricting incoming foreign players and those already in the league coming up on the ends of their contracts, MLS teams may look to the Chinese Super League for some high-powered attacking players. Looking East: Six top potential MLS transfer targets from Chinese Super League | MLSsoccer.com

Just what every team wants: a 31 year-old defender with a history of injuries who last appeared with the first team in March of 2018. MLS clubs want Winston Reid as West Ham boss David Moyes bids for Nottingham Forest star Matty Cash | Daily Mail Online

Sporting Kansas City may be looking to cúrate their next CB from France, as they have reportedly made an offer for St Etienne’s Lacroix. St Étienne receive offer from Sporting Kansas City for Léo Lacroix | Get French Football News

I’d watch Chris Wondolowski’s budget meal-planning Youtube channel. ‘It’s just a grind’: Memories of living on sub-$13,000 salaries linger amid push for higher MLS minimums – The Athletic

NWSL/women’s soccer

Sinclair’s next goal will be her 184th, tying the world scoring record currently held by retired American striker Abby Wambach. While Canada’s goal is to secure one of the two Olympic berths available to CONCACAF for the Tokyo Games, all eyes will be on Sinclair next week in south Texas. Christine Sinclair and Canada's women's soccer team know milestone goal awaits, but focus is on Olympic berth | CBC Sports

It’s been a hell of a ride for the former Reign player, who was NWSL’s first Caribbean player. Kennya Cordner interview: Bago to the world – Sandviken’s soca scoring star presents…Monsta Music – Beats & Rhymes FC

World

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions is an arcade soccer game filled with silly, over-the-top anime moves. Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions is a stylish anime soccer game - Polygon

A tactical look into Manchester United under OGS, and hopefully why things just don’t seem to be working beyond the overall quality in the team. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United – Holding Midfield

Dylan Sacramento is a former Toronto FC academy product and was a Canadian youth national team player. What Dylan Sacramento sounds like, though, is a less glamorous cousin of Paul Hollywood. Dylan Sacramento signs for United!

Is Pep Guardiola actually a Liverpool fan? I don’t know, but maybe we can get that rumor going. Liverpool a class apart this term, says Man City boss Pep Guardiola | Football News | Sky Sports

They’re only three games into the Clausura, but Pumas sit atop the league with two wins and a draw following a dominant 1-0 win over Monterrey. Pumas continue to be solid at home as they defeat Liga MX champions Rayados de Monterrey - FMF State Of Mind

Aston Villa may be the surprise of the season, and their fans have good reason to be excited about this run in the Premier League. Aston Villa win over Watford made fans hope again - 7500 To Holte

Whatever part of your job you care about the least, multiply that by a million and you might have just about pegged how Klopp feels about the FA Cup. Klopp Will Not Field Senior Players for Shrewsbury FA Cup Replay - The Liverpool Offside

It was fun while it lasted, in a sense, so long as you weren’t the team having to play against them. Atlético Madrid’s golden days are over - Into the Calderon

With another couple of goals from Erling Haaland in his first home game for Dortmund, the young phenom and his new team may have a title race in their futures. Match Recap: Dortmund crush Koln 5-1 - Fear The Wall

From hold-outs and fake injuries to forced tears and yelling at your bosses: how players get out of their clubs when they want a move away. ‘Handing in a transfer request? That’s just embarrassing’ – how players really force their way out – The Athletic

Culture

Listed for $26.5 million, the property has a 5,000-square-foot basement with a large collection of replica space vehicles and life-size figures from the epic science-fiction movies. The Force Is Strong Inside This L.A. Mansion With Star Wars-Theme Basement - WSJ

