Major Link Soccer: A new New York City stadium

The USWNT took top honors in the Concacaf Olympic qualifying tournament! Spokane could be getting a USL team, a couple of American fullbacks could be on the move to bigger and better things in the next transfer window, and NYCFC may finally be building their own stadium so that they don’t have to play in a baseball stadium, or a different baseball stadium, or in their rival’s stadium.

Seattle/Tacoma/Washington State

Spokane could be home to a future USL team, provided they build a new stadium. United Soccer League rep coming to Spokane to push for downtown stadium to replace Albi | The Spokesman-Review

Dave joined the Flounders B-Team podcast to help kick off their fourth season.Dave Clark is #DefiantlyTacoma — Flounders B-Team

The Sounders draft pick is staying in the Puget Sound region. Tacoma Defiance Signs Defender Danny Reynolds - Tacoma Defiance

If the rumors are true about Seattle’s NHL expansion team name, we’ve got some ideas. We made a Seattle Kraken logo and uniform concepts because why not - SBNation.com

Rivera opens up about what it takes to open a restaurant, and keep it open, in Seattle’s challenging restaurant scene. Addo Chef Eric Rivera’s Tips for Opening a Restaurant in Seattle - Eater Seattle

MLS/USL

As the deadline for discussions on Nashville’s MLS stadium looms, the mayor’s office says “progress is very positive.” Soccer owners file motion to intervene, sets new construction deadline | NewsChannel 5 Nashville

Tom Bogert has noticed, as many of us have, that the Sounders only have one right back on their roster. Nine teams' biggest MLS roster needs as opening day nears | Tom Bogert | MLSsoccer.com

Orange County SC have brought in Rob Kiernan, presumably to push Blake Malone at CB. Orange County SC sign veteran English defender Rob Kiernan - Angels on Parade

As the league keeps growing, it’s important that the MLSPA isn’t just a bunch of domestic players dictating working conditions to the rest of the league. How Latino players’ involvement helped unify the MLSPA in CBA talks – The Athletic

According to the New York Times, NYCFC’s 7-year journey to procure a stadium on the Five Boroughs may be nearing a close. New report claims New York City FC is “close” to a stadium deal - Hudson River Blue

The NYCFC CEO issued a statement regarding the team’s progress towards building their own stadium. An Update from Brad Sims | New York City FC

Riccardo Silva’s long battle to bring promotion and relegation to the U.S. soccer pyramid has been lost as MLS will remain a closed league. Silva loses CAS promotion/relegation appeal - ProSoccerTalk | NBC Sports

NWSL/WoSo

Women’s soccer in Spain could face a second strike in less than three months after players said they will take action if a collective agreement is not formalized by Thursday. Spain faces threat of another strike in women's soccer | Associated Press

Expanding the pyramid of professional women’s soccer in the US is only a good thing. United Women's Soccer Launches League Two

The former Chicago Red Stars assistant will be the second Utah head coach in team history. Utah Royals appoint Craig Harrington as head coach - RSL Soapbox

The growth and development of women’s soccer in the Caribbean is a fascinating - and at times heart-breaking - story. St. Kitts & Nevis are writing a new chapter. After learning from Olympic qualifying, St. Kitts & Nevis is ready to start winning - All For XI

It’s a small hope, but the possibility is there that maybe the introduction of allocation money to NWSL can help to change the lack of transfer spending in the women’s game, even just a little bit. Inside the women’s transfer window: language lessons, £250 goal bonuses and new cars – The Athletic

USA

More changes in leadership at soccer house. Jay Berhalter to leave the US Soccer Federation - Stars and Stripes FC

I apparently missed the news that Ajax turned down a 20 million Euro offer from Bayern. That’s pretty neat. Report: Ajax, US defender Sergino Dest drawing interest from Bayern Munich | MLSsoccer.com

Adam Snavely breaks down the emotional experience of watching Gio Reyna’s first goal as a fan of both Borussia Dortmund and the USMNT. It’s not unlike a mama bird describing watching her chicks fly.The five stages of understanding Gio Reyna’s first professional goal – The Athletic

Left back reinforcements? Chelsea ‘in touch’ with Wigan over Antonee Robinson - We Ain't Got No History

Megan Rapinoe’s goal was the icing on the cake as the USWNT wrapped up Olympic qualifying by smoking Canada in the final. Concacaf Olympic qualifying final: USA defeats Canada 3-0 - Stars and Stripes FC

World

It looks like Brian Fernandez is going to get treatment, which will hopefully come with the support necessary for his recovery. Ex-Timbers, Necaxa forward Brian Fernandez to get treatment in Argentina

The Premier League voted to give themselves a problem that they had already solved. The Premier League extended its transfer window because why be sensible? - SBNation.com

Between a high-octane attack that occasionally includes Gio Reyna and a defense that is...whatever the opposite of that is, Borussia Dortmund games are highly entertaining, and Saturday’s affair was no different. Borussia Dortmund Capitulate in Embarassing Fashion, This Time in Leverkusen - Fear The Wall

Apparently Chelsea and New England Revolution’s anti-antisemitism friendly didn’t rid the game of this blight. I’m glad they’re launching an investigation, though. Chelsea pledge ‘full investigation’ over antisemitic behavior captured by BBC documentary, Shame In The Game - We Ain't Got No History

Joe Gomez thinks that Takumi Minamino has a nice aura, and while I’m no expert when it comes to reading auras I have to agree. Gomez: Minamino is ‘An Unbelievable Addition’ - The Liverpool Offside

“Netflix-style” makes me imagine there would be more non-game content, like a fashion design competition show hosted by Hector Bellerin, which would be amazing. Instead it would probably be a Premier League version of the NBA’s League Pass, which would also be great. The Premier League will launch a Netflix-style streaming service – it’s just a matter of when and where… – The Athletic

Manchester City’s Premier League clash against West Ham at the Etihad has been postponed due to Storm Ciara. Man City vs. West Ham postponed due to extreme weather conditions

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer told a fan club meeting Cristiano Ronaldo would be to old to join the Bavarians. Cristiano Ronaldo 'too old' for Bayern Munich transfer - president

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti was upset at Djibril Sidibe after his substitution was delayed because he left his sock in the dressing room. Everton boss Ancelotti fumes as substitute Sidibe forgets sock

As the sons of Pelé and Diego Maradona found out, it can be fraught filling a father’s lofty boots with Ianis Hagi the latest in the spotlight. Rangers’ Ianis Hagi next in line for bumpy ride in football’s junior league | Simon Burnton | Football | The Guardian

I don’t know, it might be the high-profile mistakes that make people talk trash, not simply being in the mix for England. Jordan Pickford: England and Everton goalkeeper says 'criticism doesn't affect me' - BBC Sport

It’s not often that you see two former MLS homegrown players competing against each other in a top of the table clash in a top-4 European league, but that was exactly the case as Tyler Adams and Alphonso Davies squared up on Sunday. Bundesliga | Spoils shared as Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig draw in top-of-the-table clash

Romelu Lukaku is flourishing and a team that’s not Juventus is sitting at the top of the Serie A table, you love to see it. Inter Milan 4-2 AC Milan: Inter win Milan derby to go top of Serie A - BBC Sport

