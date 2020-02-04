Major Link Soccer: Inter Miami is signing Rodolfo Pizarro

So Neymar gets into a possible argument with Mbappe and picks up an injury just after throwing a massive birthday party (for himself)...hmm...suspicious. Inter Miami grabs a DP and so does Cinci. And the idea of fixing subs for head injuries again comes up because we still are NOT doing it.....

MLS

The first event of the year recently wrapped and for the first time we have evidence showing the eMLS social media value for teams and brands. eMLS Illustrates Social Media Value | Gilt Edge Soccer Marketing

Bad rankings. Nightfall did not make the list, therefore these are bad rankings. My top 11 best MLS kits of the past decade | J. Sam Jones | MLSsoccer.com

FC Cincinnati got their man, signing Jurgen Locadia to a Designated Player contract ahead of the 2020 MLS season. MLS Transfers: FC Cincinnati acquire Jurgen Locadia from English Premier League's Brighton | MLSsoccer.com

Every new 2020 MLS kit will be presented at a star-studded FORWARD25 event in New York City on February 5. MLS 2020 jerseys: Every new kit to be showcased in Wednesday presentation | MLSsoccer.com

Pizarro and Miami have agreed personal terms, and that the MLS club and Monterrey are now working out the payment of the player’s release clause. This would be a big signing for the expansion side. Report: Inter Miami close in on signing Mexico international Rodolfo Pizarro | MLSsoccer.com

USA

Inside the USWNT’s initiative to collaborate across all age groups, and bolster its future. Why the USWNT is training its youth and senior teams together - SBNation.com

There is no question that federations should invest more in the women’s game. USWNT goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris urges federations to invest more in their women's teams | Pro Soccer USA

Communication is key whether you’re organizing a back line or building a life partnership. Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris maintain balance as work/life partners - All For XI

Matt Doyle outlines the big winners — and some concerns — from the USMNT’s January camp that culminated with a win over Costa Rica. Armchair Analyst: US men's national team January camp big winners | MLSsoccer.com

World

A simple change would significantly improve player health with only marginal effects on game play. It’s time to make the change. Soccer needs to fix the substitution rule for head injuries - All For XI

RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner has not ruled out leaving RB Leipzig this summer amid links with Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea. Is this the missing out on Haaland sweepstakes? Leipzig's Werner hints at summer exit amid Premier League interest

Atletico Madrid and Roma are leading the chase for Jesse Lingard if he leaves Manchester United, sources have told ESPN. Man United's Lingard a transfer target for Atletico Roma - sources

Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel has played down reports of a row between him and forwards Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. Mbappe reaction, Neymar party not an issue at PSG - Tuchel

Neymar is out of the Paris St-Germain squad for their league match at Nantes on Tuesday - two days after hosting a lavish 28th birthday party. Neymar out of PSG squad for match two days after birthday party - BBC Sport

The 2019-20 W-League season is in danger of being remembered for the mass exodus of Australia internationals to Europe. Can anything be done? Where to now for the W-League Matildas exodus to Europe a worrying trend

News of a potential £340m takeover of Newcastle from Saudi Arabia has been greeted on the streets of Tyneside with excitement rather than any moral outcry. Why a potential Saudi takeover holds no issue for many Newcastle fans - BBC Sport

Wales and Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale launches global search for his new esports venture. Gareth Bale: Wales footballer launches global esports team - BBC Sport

What’s on TV?

9:30 AM - Eintracht Frankfurt v. RB Leipzig - DFB Pokal - ESPN Deports, ESPN3

11:45 AM - Werder Bremen v. Borussia Dortmund - DFB Pokal - ESPN3

12:00 PM - Granada v. Valencia - Copa del Rey - ESPN+

12:05 PM - Oxford United v. Newcastle United - FA Cup - ESPN+

2:15 PM - Jamaica v. St. Kitts & Navis - Women’s Olympic Qualifying - FS2

5:00 PM - Canada v. Mexico - Women’s Olympic Qualifying - FS2

6:30 PM - Puebla v. Club America - Liga MX - TUDN