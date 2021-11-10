Major Link Soccer: Brazilian legend Formiga announces retirement

Puget Sound

Hoping to work her way onto the 2019 World Cup team, Huerta spent two years doing everything she could to get better as a right back, but it seemed like her hopes were for naught. Sofia Huerta is playing defense again — and for the first time, it feels right – Equalizer Soccer

MLS / USL

The 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs field is set, which means it’s again time for everyone to step onto that shaky autumn limb and fill out their bracket with brave predictions. Who will advance? Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One predictions | MLSSoccer.com

Midfielder Keaton Parks will miss NYCFC’s playoff run after undergoing surgery to remove a blood clot from his popliteal artery in his lower right leg, the club announced Tuesday. NYCFC midfielder Keaton Parks out for 2021 after suffering leg blood clot | MLSSoccer.com

There may soon be a HGP-shaped hole in the Five Stripes roster. Atlanta United’s Bello drawing interest from Champions League clubs | AJC

Bou, who turns 32 in February, scored 15 goals for New England this season. Revolution sign high-scoring Gustavo Bou to a contract extension - The Boston Globe

Cole Bassett could’ve packed his bags and jetted off to one of Portugal’s biggest clubs over the summer. Colorado’s Cole Bassett chasing MLS Cup before desired move to Europe | MLSSoccer.com

“This puts us on track to accomplish many of our shared objectives such as fielding a professional women’s side, enhancing our academy program, upgrading our facilities, and expanding our reach.” Detroit City FC to join USL Championship in 2022

Announcing the jump before the season’s end, and not fulfilling its commitment to the 2022 season, brings into question sporting integrity. NISA Response to DCFC Departure Request | National Independent Soccer Association

NWSL / women’s soccer

After competing in seven World Cups, 43-year-old midfielder Formiga is set to play her farewell match for Brazil this month. Brazil veteran Formiga to retire from international soccer | AP

San Diego revealed their official name on Tuesday, as well as the stadium they’ll temporarily call home. Ride the Wave! - LAG Confidential

San Diego’s new NWSL team will be named San Diego Wave Fútbol Club, president Jill Ellis announced on Tuesday morning. San Diego Wave FC: NWSL team reveals its name ahead of 2022 debut - The Athletic

There was no splashy reveal of the crest or full branding; those will arrive in the coming weeks. First, the name: San Diego Wave Fútbol Club – Equalizer Soccer

Portland Thorns FC have found their new head coach for the 2022 season, according to multiple sources. Portland Thorns to hire former Canadian international Rhian Wilkinson as head coach - The Athletic

New three-year strategy launched for growing the women’s professional game in England. FA launches new Women’s Professional Game football strategy

The FA wants top divisions to be financially sustainable in five years. FA aims to almost triple Women’s Super League attendances in three years | The Guardian

Chelsea thrashed Swiss champions Servette to strengthen their chances of qualifying from Women’s Champions League Group A. Ruthless Chelsea thrash Swiss champions - BBC Sport

US soccer

First-hand insights into the differences and similarities between Mexico manager Tata Martino and U.S. manager Gregg Berhalter. How Tata Martino and Gregg Berhalter lead their teams, from the players who experienced it – The Athletic

World soccer

One in five women reported having experienced unwanted physical attention when attending men’s football games, up from 8% in 2014. Survey reveals increase in female football fans being harassed at games | The Guardian

The England footballer vows to continue efforts to lift children out of poverty after receiving honour. Marcus Rashford says he will give MBE to his mum | The Guardian

Rio Ferdinand questions Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future as Manchester United boss, calling on his former teammate to leave the club with his “head held high”. Rio Ferdinand calls for Manchester United boss to ‘hand baton over’ - BBC Sport

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba could miss the remainder of 2021 after picking up a thigh injury while on duty with France. Pogba could miss rest of 2021 - BBC Sport

Liverpool warn two fans about their behaviour and move their seats away from the dugout area after an investigation into an alleged spitting incident. Liverpool fans have seats moved as investigation finds no evidence of spitting - BBC Sport

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard remains high on Aston Villa’s list of potential targets to replace Dean Smith - but other contenders are still under discussion. Rangers manager Gerrard high on Aston Villa shortlist to replace Dean Smith - BBC Sport

Team director Oliver Bierhoff said Tuesday that Sule was fully vaccinated and does not have any symptoms. Sule also tested positive for COVID-19 a year ago. Germany’s Süle positive for virus, Kimmich among 4 more quarantined | NBC Sports

Messi and Ronaldo made global headlines with their high-profile moves to PSG and Manchester United, respectively, this summer. But how is it going? Messi at PSG, Ronaldo at Man United: Two superstars, two huge summer moves. How is it going? | ESPN

How the Aston Villa full-back qualifies for Poland is, he tells Paul Doyle, ‘quite a crazy story really, a bit complicated’. Matty Cash: ‘I’ve got relations in Poland but I’ve never been there’ | The Guardian

Culture

This whole metaverse thing hasn’t turned out exactly the way Seattle novelist Neal Stephenson thought it would when he came up with the idea 30 years ago. Neal Stephenson discusses his climate thriller and the metaverse

Modern nerds are NFL players. Sorry Garth and Wade. Cleveland Browns Star Myles Garrett Named His Dungeons & Dragons Character After Castlevania Hero

After a few weeks with a ton of games on Wednesdays, this week the choices are significantly more limited through the daylight hours. In addition to the highlights below, there’s a slate of Brasileirão action on Paramount+, and a few NCAA men’s matches in the afternoon, plus a ton of AFC and CAF men’s World Cup qualifiers overnight.

9:45 AM: Køge vs. Arsenal (UEFA Women’s Champions League) — YouTube (DAZN)

9:45 AM: Barcelona vs. Hoffenheim (UEFA Women’s Champions League) — YouTube (DAZN)

12:00 PM: Olympique Lyonnais vs. Bayern Munich (UEFA Women’s Champions League) — YouTube (DAZN)

12:00 PM: SL Benfica vs. Häcken (UEFA Women’s Champions League) — YouTube (DAZN)

5:00 PM: Mexico U-20 vs. Colombia U-20 (men’s friendly) — TUDN

1:10 AM (Nov. 11): Australia vs. Saudi Arabia (men’s World Cup qualifying) — Paramount+

3:00 AM (Nov. 11): South Korea vs. UAE (men’s World Cup qualifying) — Paramount+

5:00 AM (Nov. 11): Uganda vs. Kenya (men’s World Cup qualifying) — ESPN+