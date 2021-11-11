Major Link Soccer: Steven Gerrard to Aston Villa

MLS/USL

During summer 2020, while Charlotte Independence players and fans publicly criticized a team owner for his stance on racial justice, employees had another problem. They weren’t getting paid on time. Charlotte's minor league soccer mess - Axios Charlotte

It’s nearly time for the 14 clubs that earned an Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs place to start battling for MLS Cup, and there’s just one thing we can say for certain at this juncture: only one will lift the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy in utter elation on Dec. 11. Three teams that need to win MLS Cup 2021 in the worst way | MLSSoccer.com

Even at a press conference in his honor, Chris Wondolowski had the air of someone who still couldn’t quite believe his luck. Of someone who maybe wasn’t really supposed to be there. "No regrets": MLS legend Chris Wondolowski reflects as new San Jose chapter begins | MLSSoccer.com

Matt Besler has put a bow on a sterling 13-year Major League Soccer career, announcing his retirement Wednesday morning. Matt Besler retires after illustrious MLS, United States career | MLSSoccer.com

One consistent name on the coaching roster this season has been second assistant coach Becki Tweed. She joined the club, then called Sky Blue FC, in March. From England to New Jersey, Becki Tweed is Making her Mark - Jersey Sporting News

USA

With her USWNT union role, Crystal Dunn is learning to navigate a new challenge. The team’s current collective bargaining agreement expires on Dec. 31. Crystal Dunn embraces union role, says USWNT won't "settle for anything other than equality"

US Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone says she is hopeful of reaching a new CBA and solving the USWNT equal pay lawsuit by the end of 2021. As US Soccer and Nike reach historic deal, Cindy Parlow Cone eyes equal pay resolution – JWS

U.S. Soccer on Wednesday extended its partnership with Nike for 10 more years starting in 2023. U.S. Soccer, Nike extend apparel partnership for USMNT, USWNT

Using Census data, exclusive ticket sales and Super Bowl-style planning, U.S. Soccer goes to great lengths to create a home-field advantage versus Mexico. USA vs. Mexico: How U.S. Soccer creates a rare home-field advantage

The U.S.-Mexico rivalry has increased off the pitch due to the ongoing efforts to sway dual national talent. For all, it is a very tough choice. USMNT-Mexico rivalry intensified by recruiting dual-national talent

World

Earlier this year, Conor Coady was named Football Ally of the Year at the British LGBT Awards, and the Wolves and England star tells GOAL exactly why equality matters so much to him. ‘Being gay will be part of everyday life in football’ - England star Coady makes firm stance as outspoken LGBT ally | Goal.com

Kim Little has been a WSL and international football star for the better part of fifteen years. Her amazing career is examined here. Kim Little: The decorated career of the Arsenal and Scotland icon

The Premier League has refused a request from clubs to wear their away kits at home matches on Boxing Day in support of homeless charity Shelter. Premier League refuses clubs to wear away kits on Boxing Day for charity

France forward Karim Benzema “will not be excluded” from the national team if he is found guilty in the sex tape trial. Karim Benzema will play for France even if guilty in blackmail trial - French Football President

PSG confirmed Aminata Diallo was taken into custody on Wednesday morning as part of proceedings opened following an attack on one of the clubs players; Diallo, 26, has played for PSG for five years, while fellow France international Hamraoui, 31, joined from Barcelona in July. Aminata Diallo: PSG Women's midfielder arrested following alleged attack on team-mate Kheira Hamraoui | Football News | Sky Sports

Steph Catley scores a stunning first goal for Arsenal to help them outclass a stubborn Koge side in the Women’s Champions League. Women's Champions League: Arsenal beat Koge 5-1 for second Group C win - BBC Sport

Czech billionaire and owner of Sparta Prague Daniel Kretinsky completes his purchase of a 27% stake in West Ham. West Ham: Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky buys 27% stake in Premier League club - BBC Sport

Which eight nations will join Morocco and Senegal and reach Africa’s play-offs for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar? 2022 World Cup: Who needs to do what to reach Africa's play-off places - BBC Sport

Aston Villa confident of appointing Steven Gerrard as new manager | Steven Gerrard | The Guardian

Aston Villa are now fully confident of naming Steven Gerrard on a long-term deal as their new manager, with confirmation of the appointment possible by the end of this week

A specially adapted version of the FA’s leadership diversity code is being introduced throughout the women’s pyramid, the National League and the grassroots game. FA expands diversity code and reveals first year’s successes and failures | The FA | The Guardian

What’s on TV?

Plenty of World Cup Qualifying matches on before this published, as early as 1 AM but go from now through 11:45 AM. Most kickoffs are at 8:00 AM, 9:00 AM, and 11:45 AM and are on ESPN+ and Paramount+ for UEFA, CAF, and AFC matches. CONEMBOL matches are tonight but not on traditional streaming on TV, but they are on Fubo. Some international friendlies at 9:00 AM and 9:30 AM on ESPN+.

2:00 PM - Flamengo vs Bahia - Brasileirão - Paramount+

6:00 PM - Oregon State v. Washington - Pac-12 Men’s Soccer - Pac-12 Network