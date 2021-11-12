Major Link Soccer: Aminata Diallo released without charge in PSG attack investigation

MLS / USL

Blackstone Group senior executive David Blitzer is nearing a purchase, says Sportico. Report: RSL close to purchase by Blitzer Group - RSL Soapbox

RSL have functionally suspended Putna while Major League Soccer investigate the incident. RSL backup GK Putna removed from team activities after alleged racist comments - RSL Soapbox

Charlotte FC is aware that Sergio Ruiz is leaving his loan club, Las Palmas, to return to his family in Spain and focus on his mental heath before the 2022 MLS season. Charlotte FC’s Sergio Ruiz is leaving his loan team to focus on mental health | Charlotte Observer

NWSL / women’s soccer

Whoops! Angel City FC fined by NWSL for tampering with Allie Long - Angels on Parade

While pouring through ASA’s numbers on Sophia Smith in anticipation of a piece on her and the Portland Thorns, I noticed something curious — despite dominating the NWSL in xG, she came off looking far more mediocre in Receiving g+, ranking only 26th among her peers. How Sophia Smith Turns Good Passes Into Great Ones — American Soccer Analysis

Let’s take a look at the candidates and make some picks. 2021 NWSL awards picks: MVP case for Chicago Red Stars’ Mallory Pugh; give Trinity Rodman Rookie of Year; more - CBSSports.com

An NWSL championship would complete the Thorns’ trophy sweep this season, even amid front-office turmoil since the Paul Riley report. To win NWSL championship, Portland Thorns are trusting the process | Just Women’s Sports

One of the game’s greatest goalscorers made a triumphant return after being out for 20 months due to successive injuries. What Ada Hegerberg’s return means for Lyon – Equalizer Soccer

The PSG midfielder was released without charge by French police investigating an attack on her club teammate Kheira Hamraoui. Paris St-Germain midfielder Aminata Diallo released by police without charge - BBC Sport

US soccer

Fandom, patriotism, and the trickiness of a national team in a divided nation. Can the U.S. Men’s Soccer Team Unite the Divided States of America? - The Atlantic

World soccer

Forcing Costa Rica and Mexico to come to Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium, a house more accustomed to hosting CFL playoff games at this time of year, is a true home-ice advantage. But for the Canadian men’s team, much is riding on the results of these two games. Alphonso Davies, Canada gathering in Edmonton with ‘respect’ on the line | Sportsnet.ca

Wales are officially guaranteed at least a place in the men’s World Cup play-offs after Spain beat Greece 1-0. Wales’ 2022 World Cup play-off confirmed as Spain beat Greece 1-0 - BBC Sport

The Senegal forward was taken off ‘as a precaution’ early on in a 1-1 draw against Togo. Sadio Mané limps off for Senegal to hand Liverpool fresh injury scare | The Guardian

Lots of men’s World Cup qualifiers on today — European and African games from 5 AM through noon and the Americas in the afternoon, plus the NCAA Women’s soccer tournament.

8:00 AM: Guinea vs. Guinea Bissau (CAF men’s World Cup qualifier) — ESPN+

11:45 AM: England vs. Albania (UEFA men’s World Cup qualifier) — ESPN+

11:45 AM: Italy vs. Switzerland (UEFA men’s World Cup qualifier) — ESPN2

5:05 PM: Honduras vs. Panama (CONCACAF men’s World Cup qualifier) — Paramount+

6:05 PM: Canada vs. Costa Rica (CONCACAF men’s World Cup qualifier) — Paramount+

6:10 PM: USMNT vs. Mexico (CONCACAF men’s World Cup qualifier) — ESPN2

7:00 PM: El Salvador vs. Jamaica (CONCACAF men’s World Cup qualifier) — Paramount+