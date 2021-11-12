Alex Roldan grabs late equalizer for El Salvador

Alex Roldan’s year just keeps getting better. The latest accomplishment for the younger Roldan brother is scoring a 90th minute equalizer for El Salvador in a crucial World Cup qualifier against Jamaica.

¡LO EMPATAN AL 90’!



Tremendo remate de cabeza de Alex Roldán para emparejar el encuentro. ¡Golazo para @LaSelecta_SLV!



1-1



¡LO EMPATAN AL 90'!

Tremendo remate de cabeza de Alex Roldán para emparejar el encuentro. ¡Golazo para @LaSelecta_SLV!

1-1

— Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) November 13, 2021

Prior to Roldan’s goal, Jamaica was on its way to a potentially massive win. The Reggae Boyz would have moved to within three points of an inter-continental playoff spot and El Salvador would have been all but eliminated.

While still slim, La Selecta’s hopes remain at least plausible as they are five points behind with seven matches left to play.

Roldan was a big part of why even before his second career international goal. Deployed as a left midfielder, Roldan completed a team-high 41 of 49 passes, had two key passes, won 4 of 8 duels and made 12 recoveries.

El Salvador next visits Panama on Tuesday. A win would put them just two points behind for that playoff spot.