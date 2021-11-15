Major Link Soccer: Playoff pain

OL Reign welcomed the Washington Spirit to Cheney Stadium for an NWSL Semi-final, and the rowdy visitors spoiled the party thanks to two quality goals and some near misses on the part of the Reign. As a small consolation, the CHICAGO RED STARS traveled to Portland and knocked the Portland Thorns out as well. The results set up a Chicago vs. Washington Final and ensure that the league will have a first-time champion. In international competition Canada is surprising plenty of people, and Mexico’s first team may have been shook by the loss to the US but Marco Flores is blossoming with their U-20s.

Seattle/Tacoma

The Reign got bounced by an impressive Spirit side that took their chances well, but not for any lack of chances or effort. Match Recap: OL Reign End Season with 2-1 Loss to Washington Spirit — OL REIGN: WE ARE THE BOLD

MLS/USL

Potential Sounders HGP Blake Malone has 13 appearances for the dominant Owls of Omaha. Union Omaha to host Greenville Triumph SC in 2021 League One Final

Former Sounders Justin Dhillon plays and Sounders HGP Shandon Hopeau advance to West final. SAN ANTONIO FC ADVANCES TO WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL AFTER 3-1 WIN VS. RGV FC

Sounders HGPs Darwin Jones and Ugo Okoli both played in Orange County’s shootout win. Okoli scored the 5th penalty shot. OCSC won in the 6th round. Championship Playoffs Report: Orange County Earns Shootout Victory vs. Oakland

Exclusive interview with NYCFC CEO Brad Sims discusses the stadium, fan expectations, and why you don’t negotiate real estate through the media. Brad Sims stadium NYCFC exclusive interview - Hudson River Blue

NWSL/WoSo

2021 has been the year of the fullback in the NWSL. Thriving fullbacks spotlight the NWSL’s tactical evolution – Equalizer Soccer

Trinity Rodman and Ashley Sanchez scored in a comeback win that sees the Spirit just one win away from their first-ever trophy. Washington Spirit in NWSL Championship after 2-1 win over OL Reign - Black And Red United

Chicago will face the Washington Spirit on Saturday, Nov. 20 in Louisville for the title, and the league is guaranteed a new champion. Chicago Red Stars 2, Portland Thorns 0: The Red Stars advance to the NWSL Championship! - Hot Time In Old Town

Mark Parsons’ reign as the Thorns manager comes to an end in the 2021 NWSL semifinals after a historic season. Red Stars upset Thorns 2-0 ending Portland’s hope of a fourth title this season - Stumptown Footy

After reaching a deal with the NWSLPA, BreakingT released apparel for Washington Spirit, Portland Thorns, Chicago Red Stars, and OL Reign players. Just because the Reign’s season is over doesn’t mean you can’t represent. NWSL Merchandise From BreakingT Unveiled in Time for Semifinals

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes joined Wrighty’s House for a special live episode to share her expertise as well as some highlights from her time in the league. Live in London, With Emma Hayes - The Ringer

Liverpool Women came out of a top-of-the-table clash with a hold on first place, but as Emma Hayes says, the Championship is a tough league to leave. Liverpool Women Beat Durham to Go Top of the League - The Liverpool Offside

USA

The US handled their task when hosting Mexico, but now they’ve got a meeting with Jamaica to prepare for. CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying: Scouting Jamaica - Stars and Stripes FC

World

Steven Gerrard’s departure isn’t the only trouble Rangers have to contend with. Auditor's 'going concern' warning on Rangers FC as cumulative losses reach nearly £80m over six years | HeraldScotland

Led by two young, budding stars Canada are on the verge of qualifying for the World Cup a cycle before they play host. Canada set to qualify for the 2022 World Cup? John Herdman explains how team and country has united | Football News | Sky Sports

Jurgen Klopp seems like maybe the best guy in world football. Klopp Talk: Elections Shouldn’t Be Based On Who Has ‘Weirdest Haircut’ - The Liverpool Offside

The Marshall Islands are, for a whole host of reasons, the only nation in the world that doesn’t play “the World’s Game” but a group of people are trying to change that. Much more than attracting interest stands as an obstacle to that change. The Marshall Islands: The last country on Earth without a football team – The Athletic

The Revelations Cup is itself of little importance, but it is giving Marcelo Flores the chance to shine. Mexico defeats Brazil 2-1 in 2021 Revelations Cup Tournament. - FMF State Of Mind

France secured their place at the 2022 World Cup on the anniversary of the Paris terrorist attacks. Kanté helps France book their spot in 2022 World Cup; Ampadu’s Wales also win - We Ain't Got No History

What’s on TV today?

11:45 AM - Scotland vs. Denmark (WCQ) - ESPN+

11:45 AM - Northern Ireland vs. Italy (WCQ) - ESPN+

5:00 PM - Monterrey vs. Guadalajara (Liga MX Femenil) - ESPN+