João Paulo’s Beast Mode goal deserves your MLS Goal of the Year vote

Tired: Bangers Only

Wired: Dribbling through an entire team more than half the length of the field and then ‘megging the keeper.

That’s the simplest case for why you should vote for the second of João Paulo’s two goals up for MLS Goal of the Year. Yeah, the Seattle Sounders defensive midfielder is up twice for goal of the year. Only two teams can match or exceed his own two nominations. Real Salt Lake is up for two and two other Sounders are also up for the award.

There is an overwhelming number of long-distance rockets available for your attention. So many so that MLS Bangers League was a joke some weekends. Once unfathomable goals are commonplace.

JP did something different. Something special — so unique that the it couldn’t be compared to some frequent moment in soccer. He went Beast Mode. Only Marshawn Lynch can tell the story of João Paulo’s success against the Colorado Rapids.

Yes, Raúl Ruidíaz and Jimmy Medranda had great goals. There’s a couple bicycle kicks up too. Defying gravity is impressive. There are a half-dozen goals that could win in most years.

There’s only one that deserves your vote this year though. Vote JP and be happy with yourself.

As happens seemingly every year Stefan Frei isn’t up for Goalkeeper of the Year. The late-season swoon and missed games probably contributed to this year’s disinclusion.

Channel your disappointment in this perennial occurrence to vote for Stef for MLS Save of the Year.