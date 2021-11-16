Major Link Soccer: Italy draws and ends up in the playoff group

Seattle

The Defiance man is on loan in Austria. Sota Kitahara: An American Abroad – FCPS | FC Pinzgau Saalfelden | A Fan Owned Club

MLS

His contract was expiring this offseason. Atlanta United, Carlos Bocanegra agree to contract extension - Dirty South Soccer

Vancouver Whitecaps FC forward Brian White has been a revelation since arriving via trade from the New York Red Bulls back in June, amassing 12 goals and five assists in 27 games while helping spearhead the club’s second-half surge into the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs. Brian White explains Vancouver's turnaround and the magic of Vanni Sartini | MLSSoccer.com

With a vast scouting network and international ties all throughout the front office (and now coaching staff), Charlotte FC have long planned to be a club where player recruitment reaches all corners of the globe. How Charlotte FC's global recruitment is impacting their 2022 MLS roster build | MLSSoccer.com

MLS awards season has arrived. Finalists for the 2021 MLS year-end awards, honoring top performers on and off the field during the regular season, were announced by Major League Soccer Monday afternoon. MLS 2021 year-end awards finalists | MLSSoccer.com

For about half of MLS, the offseason officially began when the 2021 regular season drew to a close after Decision Day’s final kick. Inter Miami kickstart offseason, decline all 10 contract options | MLSSoccer.com

A moment of magic from Ashley Sanchez and a resolute performance for Chicago means that we have two finalists that no one expected in the NWSL Championship game. Upset weekend arrives in the NWSL and we didn’t see it coming - All For XI

FARLEY | Soccer’s cruelties help end Thorns’ 2021 run. Soccer's cruelties help end Thorns' 2021 run | PTFC

USA

A potential for 3 big points at The Office. USA vs. Jamaica, 2022 World Cup qualifying: What to watch for - Stars and Stripes FC

World

There’s no getting around it: The weather will play a major factor in the Canadian men’s national team’s Concacaf World Cup qualifier against Mexico on Tuesday evening. Canada embrace elements in WCQ vs. Mexico: "We're built for this weather" | MLSSoccer.com

Environment Canada is calling for heavy snow during the day Tuesday, followed by what could be -11 C temperatures around kickoff. Cold, heavy snow expected for Canada and Mexico’s World Cup qualifying match in Edmonton | Globalnews.ca

Argentina captain Lionel Messi is fit again and will start their World Cup qualifier at home to Brazil on Tuesday but Neymar will miss out. Brazil's Neymar out, Argentina's Messi to start in World Cup qualifying clash

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal went from certain World Cup qualification into the playoff. How did this happen? PLUS: Joy for Germany and Spain. Portugal, Ronaldo forced to World Cup playoff, Leroy Sane dazzles for Germany, Spain book ticket, more

European champions Italy missed out on automatic qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after they were held to a 0-0 draw by Northern Ireland on Monday. Italy miss out on claiming World Cup spot after Northern Ireland stalemate

Louis van Gaal will coach the Netherlands in Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier despite suffering a hip injury when he fell off his bicycle. Netherlands: Injured Louis van Gaal on bench for final World Cup qualifier - BBC Sport

Scotland secure a home tie in the World Cup play-off semi-finals thanks to goals from John Souttar and Che Adams against group leaders Denmark. Scotland 2-0 Denmark: John Souttar and Che Adams earn home World Cup play-off - BBC Sport

South Africa are set to make a “formal complaint” about “questionable decisions” made by match officials in Sunday’s 1-0 defeat by Ghana, says their football association chief. World Cup 2022: 'Robbed' South Africa seek replay of Ghana game - BBC Sport

England players, staff and fans should use their positions to highlight human rights concerns at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, says Amnesty International. 2022 World Cup: England players should highlight human rights concerns - Amnesty - BBC Sport

The EFL season 2022-23 will start in July to accommodate the World Cup but that Championship will not break for the whole tournament. EFL reveals next season will start in July to accommodate Qatar World Cup | Football League | The Guardian

Harry Kane netted four first-half goals as England confirmed their place in Qatar with their biggest ever men’s qualifying victory. England confirm World Cup 2022 spot with 10-goal demolition of San Marino | World Cup 2022 qualifiers | The Guardian

Reading have signed the former Newcastle and Liverpool striker Andy Carroll on a short-term contract. Andy Carroll joins Championship side Reading on two-month contract | Andy Carroll | The Guardian

What’s on TV?

World Cup Qualifiers from 4:00 AM through 6:00 PM for AFC, CAF, UEFA, CONCACAF, and CONEMBOL. ESPN+, Paramount+, and Fubo have all the matches combined. The handful of the matches on TV are listed below.

11:00 AM - Athletico-PR vs Atlético Mineiro - Brasileirão - Paramount+

11:45 AM - Wales vs Belgium - UEFA World Cup Qualifier - ESPN2

11:45 AM - Finland vs France - UEFA World Cup Qualifier - TUDN, UniMas, ESPN+

1:00 PM - Grêmio vs RB Bragantino - Brasileirão - Paramount+

3:00 PM - Mexico U20 vs USA U20 - International Friendly - TUDN

5:20 PM - Brazil U20 vs Colombia U20 - International Friendly - TUDN

6:00 PM - Canada vs Mexico - CONCACAF World Cup Qualifier - Telemundo, Universo, Paramount+