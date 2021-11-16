Cameroon advances, but lose Nouhou to injury

Nouhou started again for Cameroon, the fourth straight time that’s happened in World Cup qualifying, but was forced out of the match in the 5th minute with an apparent dislocated shoulder on Tuesday. The injury appeared to happen in the 1st minute when he jumped over a tackle and landed on his shoulder. He was able to stay in briefly but requested attention after attempting a pass in the 3rd minute.

Cameroon was still able to see out the 1-0 win over Ivory Coast. That gave Cameroon the group stage victory and puts them through to the final round of qualifying where they’ll be matched up with one of nine teams for a two-legged playoff. The winners of those playoffs will go to Qatar 2022.

Nouhou’s 2021 has been interrupted a few times by an adductor injury that at one point kept him out three months. He does have some experience with a shoulder injury that he suffered in 2016 and he ended up playing with a brace for several years. It’s possible that he could be deemed fit for Tuesday’s playoff game but would likely miss at least one game.