Major Link Soccer: Jenna Hellstrom reveals abuse suffered while at Washington Spirit

Puget Sound

Oregon State dominates the annual awards, with Washington’s Ryan Sailor taking home Defensive Player of the Year. Three Sounders Academy grads make All Conference teams with both Jacob Castro and Dylan Teves on the First Team. Pac-12 announces 2021 men’s soccer postseason awards | Pac-12

MLS / USL

Stadium is designed for USL-1 soccer, too. After council stadium approval, Smokies are coming back to Knoxville | Knox News

NWSL / women’s soccer

Hellstrom said she experienced repeated verbal and emotional abuse at the hands of former Spirit coach Richie Burke and contemplated retirement to escape the abuse. Jenna Hellstrom is ready to share her story - TSN.ca

“We are the league.” Tori Huster juggled in 2020— but not just a soccer ball, or a roll of toilet paper. Tori — clubeleven

As it turns out, Gotham FC had already been looking for that perfect leader to come in and turn the team around. Enter, Scott Parkinson. Is Scott Parkinson Gotham’s New Hero? - Jersey Sporting News

Once out of soccer, Peraza has become the club’s captain, leading scorer, and first ever México Women’s National Team player. Santos Laguna captain Cinthya Peraza leads to first Liguilla berth by example - FMF State Of Mind

The Australian striker will be in Blue for at least three more years. Official: Sam Kerr extends Chelsea contract until 2024 - We Ain’t Got No History

US soccer

Tim Weah’s 11th-minute goal was matched by Michail Antonio’s spectacular 34-yard strike in the 22nd minute, leaving the USMNT with a 1-1 draw against Jamaica. Weah’s goal gains US bumpy 1-1 draw at Jamaica in qualifier | Yahoo Sports

The USMNT was lucky not to suffer a bad loss away to the Reggae Boyz. 2022 Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers: USA 1-1 Jamaica - A fortunate draw away from home - Stars and Stripes FC

More than 12 percent of NCAA athletes are from out of the U.S., but visas can prevent them from earning extra money. One Group Of Student-Athletes Is Conspicuously Absent From NIL Deals | FiveThirtyEight

World soccer

Many migrant workers building stadiums in Qatar for next year’s tournament are returning home with chronic kidney disease. Qatar 2022: Dying for the World Cup | The Sunday Times

Mexico’s Luis “Chaka” Rodriguez shared death threats sent to his wife on social media after Saturday’s World Cup qualifier defeat to the USMNT. Mexico’s Chaka Rodriguez reveals social media threats sent to family after USMNT defeat

Vlahovic is a regular in transfer gossip columns, but who is the Serbia striker? And why do half of Europe’s clubs want to sign him? Dusan Vlahovic: The Serbian striker making a daily appearance in the gossip column - BBC Sport

Hoffman is set to step down as chairman of the Premier League following a backlash from clubs relating to the Saudi Arabian-based takeover of Newcastle United. Premier League chairman Gary Hoffman set to step down over Newcastle takeover - BBC Sport

No specific reasons for the declaration were given, but the home club will have to reinforce security measures, including an increase in police officers on duty at La Ceramica stadium. Man United vs. Villarreal Champions League match declared ‘high risk’ for violence | ESPN

Derby County have been deducted a further nine points after admitting to breaches of the EFL’s profitability and sustainability rules over the £81m sale of Pride Park to owner Mel Morris, taking their total deductions this season to 21 points. Derby deducted nine more points for breaching EFL rules over Pride Park sale | The Guardian

The footballer, who previously faced four counts of rape, has been summonsed over two more offences. Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy charged with two further rapes - BBC News

England have confirmed their World Cup place while Wales and Scotland have secured a play-off spot alongside some surprising names. World Cup 2022 qualification: Who from UEFA will be in Qatar and who is in play-offs? - BBC Sport

European champions Italy could face Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in a winner-takes-all World Cup playoff final next month. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal could face Italy in World Cup playoff showdown | ESPN

South Africa needed a draw to reach the third and final round of African qualifying, but Ghana won 1-0 with a controversial first-half penalty. Fifa to review Ghana vs South Africa World Cup qualifier after complaint - BBC Sport

Ex-France and Barcelona defender Eric Abidal will be questioned by the police over the alleged attack on Paris Saint-Germain’s Kheira Hamraoui. PSG attack investigation: Eric Abidal to be questioned by French police | ESPN

