Major Link Soccer: Chicago Fire reportedly hiring Ezra Hendrickson as head coach

Seattle

A maximum of six individuals can be elected to the class of 2022 – three Players, two Veterans, one Builder. Former Reign Goalkeeper Hope Solo on Ballot for National Soccer Hall of Fame Class of 2022 — OL REIGN: WE ARE THE BOLD

MLS

Someone has to win MLS Cup on Dec. 11. There is a very strong chance it will not be your team. Bandwagon guide to the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs: Who to root for and why | MLSSoccer.com

Ezra was an assistant for the Sounders under Sigi Schmid and was the S2 coach from launch until 2018. Chicago Fire to hire Ezra Hendrickson as the club’s next head coach - Hot Time In Old Town

Concacaf announces that their draw is too complicated. Concacaf announces details for 2022 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League draw

Teams are putting together their last few training sessions. Players are close to returning from international duty to rejoin their teammates. Gerhard Struber has almost finished subtly replacing all of New Jersey’s Gatorade with various flavors of Red Bull. X-factors who could define each Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Round One game | MLSSoccer.com\

LA Galaxy have taken a dig at Mexico’s Gerardo “Tata” Martino on social media after Tuesday’s World Cup qualifying defeat in Canada. LA Galaxy take swipe at Mexico's Tata Martino on Twitter over players snub

In preparation for their first season next year, Angel City reveals their first ever kit with some help from their celebrity investors. Angel City unveils inaugural primary kit: A ‘timeless’ look to set the tone for record-breaking aspirations – The Athletic

Art deco design on full display. Angel City FC unveil inaugural jersey ahead of 2022 season - Angels on Parade

Angel City FC unveiled their inaugural jersey to the world this morning, and the reaction has been... ‘A new dawn’ is upon us: Angel City FC unveil inaugural jersey - Angels on Parade

USA

The highs and lows of World Cup qualifying were on full display during the United States’ two-match November window. The games were four days apart and the post-game vibes were vastly different than the three-game sprints of past (and future) windows. USMNT November World Cup qualifying window retrospective: Stock check, depth chart & more | MLSSoccer.com

The U.S. have enjoyed a superb 2021 overall, but they must be more clinical away from home if they’re to keep building to the World Cup and beyond. USMNT's World Cup qualifying lessons McKennie is key, defense has depth, but will road form hurt them?

World

Officials Andres Cunha and Esteban Ostojich were suspended after failing to give a red card to Argentina’s Nicolas Otamendi vs. Brazil. Argentina-Brazil draw: Two officials suspended for missing Otamendi elbow

With one year to go until the 2022 World Cup, which nations have booked their place in Qatar - and who still faces a nervous wait? World Cup 2022 qualification: Who will be in Qatar and who is in play-offs? - BBC Sport

The South African Football Association claims there was a spike in betting during its World Cup qualifier against Ghana. South Africa claim betting spike during Ghana World Cup qualifying game - BBC Sport

Championship side Reading are deducted six points by the English Football League for breaching financial rules. Reading: Championship club deducted six points for breaking EFL financial rules - BBC Sport

New manager, just back from New York, exudes calm and denies he is taking a risk at the Premier League’s bottom club. From Big Apple to huge challenge: Dean Smith raring to go at Norwich | Norwich City | The Guardian

The Premier League has confirmed that Gary Hoffman is to step down as its chair at the end of January. ‘Time to stand aside’: Gary Hoffman confirms exit as Premier League chair | Premier League | The Guardian

Michail Antonio scored in both of Jamaica’s World Cup qualifiers during the international break; forward was due to return to the UK on Thursday but flew back one day early after David Sullivan spent £100,000 to charter a private jet; West Ham play Wolves on Saturday afternoon. Michail Antonio returns to West Ham early after David Sullivan charters private jet to fly him from Jamaica | Football News | Sky Sports

Scott Quigley and Ollie Crankshaw score in extra time as Stockport County beat Bolton Wanderers to reach the FA Cup second round. Stockport County 5-3 Bolton Wanderers: National League side edge thriller - BBC Sport

Mexico’s 2-1 defeat to Canada at Edmonton on Tuesday was the coldest match El Tri have played on record, according to multiple sources. Mexico's defeat to Canada El Tri's coldest game on record - sources

Rangers hope to appoint a new manager before Sunday’s League Cup semi-final but he may not be in the dugout at Hampden. Rangers closing in on new manager appointment - BBC Sport

What’s on TV?

9:45 AM - Wolfsburg vs Juventus - UEFA Women’s Champions League - Youtube

9:45 AM - Breidablik vs Zhytlobud-1 - UEFA Women’s Champions League - Youtube

12:00 PM - Real Madrid vs PSG - UEFA Women’s Champions League - Youtube

12:00 PM - Chelsea FC vs Servette Chênois Féminin - UEFA Women’s Champions League - Youtube

12:00 PM - Unión Santa Fe vs Defensa y Justicia - Argentina Primera División - Paramount+

2:15 PM - Patronato vs Lanús - Argentina Primera División - Paramount+

3:00 PM - Tepatitlán vs Leones Negros UdeG - Liga de Expansión MX - TUDN

4:00 PM - Sport Recife vs Bahia - Brasileirão - Paramount+

4:30 PM - Banfield vs Aldosivi - Argentina Primera División - Paramount+