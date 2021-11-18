2022 CCL will begin in February, draw takes place on Dec. 15

The Seattle Sounders will find out just how difficult their path to the Concacaf Champions League final will be on Dec. 15, it was announced on Wednesday. In addition to announcing details of how the draw will be conducted, Concacaf also revealed that the tournament will open during the third week of February, about 10 days before the 2022 MLS season is scheduled to begin. Sounders preseason will likely open in mid-January, about a month after the MLS Cup final.

As it has in previous years, the draw will be a made-for-TV event that is held live in Miami, beginning at 3 PM PT on FS1 and TUDN. Concacaf Director of Competitions Carlos Fernandez will conduct the draw alongside former players from the region. Many of the participating clubs will also have representatives.

The Sounders are one of eight seeded teams placed into Pot 1, alongside the four other MLS teams and 3 of 4 Liga MX representatives. They’ll be drawn against one of the teams in Pot 2, which is made up of Cavaly AS (Haiti), CD Guastatoya (Guatemala), Club Santos Laguna (Liga MX), Comunicaciones FC (Guatemala), Deportivo Saprissa (Costa Rica), FC Motagua (Honduras), Hamilton Forge FC (Canadian Premier League) and Santos de Guapiles (Costa Rica).

This will be the seventh time the Sounders have participated in the tournament, the most of any MLS team.

2022 CCL schedule

Round of 16: Feb. 15-17 (first legs) and Feb. 22-24 (second legs)

Quarterfinals: March 8-10 (first legs) and March 15-17 (second legs)

Semifinals: April 5-7 (first legs) and April 12-14 (second legs)

Finals: April 26-28 (first leg) and May 3-5 (second leg)