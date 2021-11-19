Major Link Soccer: Bob Bradley and LAFC part ways

Seattle

Head coach Nicole Van Dyke announced the signing of eight new Huskies as part of National Signing Day. Washington Adds Eight On Signing Day - University of Washington Athletics

MLS

Postseason heroes come from all areas on the field, making it difficult to predict which players will make the difference as the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs begin this weekend. Ranking the top 3 playoff teams by position | MLSSoccer.com

The academy product takes home the most votes as the league’s award season kicks off. FC Dallas Homegrown Ricardo Pepi wins 2021 MLS Young Player of the Year - Big D Soccer

For us it’s easy to forget how good the Sounders season was. Doyle offers this reminder, “Only 13 teams in MLS history have managed both 60 points and a +20 goal differential in a single season. The Sounders got there for the first time in club history this year.” Why each playoff team will (and won’t) win 2021 MLS Cup | MLSSoccer.com

The 2022 schedule is starting to come together. Welcome to MLS! Charlotte FC to face LA Galaxy in 2022 home opener | MLSSoccer.com

It’s officially the end of an era. Bob Bradley departs LAFC head coaching role - Angels on Parade

Mariana Cabral swapped a 12-year career in journalism to pursue her coaching dream and the Sporting CP boss already has some silverware after beating Benfica in the Super Cup. Inspired by the USWNT & interviewing Wiegman: Meet the journalist-turned-head coach of Sporting CP | Goal.com

Members of Afghanistan’s women’s youth soccer team were flown to London with the help of a New York rabbi, Leeds and Kim Kardashian West. Kim Kardashian West helps fly Afghanistan women's soccer team to safety in London

Sandi Leroux says allegations of bullying and abuse around the Vancouver Whitecaps and Canada’s youth teams were well known – and not dealt with. Sydney Leroux’s mother says abuse and bullying in Canadian soccer drove daughter to US | Soccer | The Guardian

The two teams will meet this Saturday in the league final, each riding a wave of momentum and playing with a clarity of purpose. This NWSL Final Is The Result Of Knockout Soccer At Its Best | Defector

Before Saturday’s final, we’ve got some thoughts and images from the biggest Spirit win in years. Five things about the Washington Spirit’s win over OL Reign in the NWSL playoffs - Black And Red United

Williams’ shift in roles was a mutual decision with the club, one source said. Sources: Kansas City searching for new head coach; Huw Williams shifts to technical role – Equalizer Soccer

Almost every variable changed for the Red Stars in 2021, except for one: center back Sarah Gorden’s place in the lineup. Sarah Gorden emerges as Red Stars’ leader, on and off the pitch, in iron-woman season – Equalizer Soccer

The Chicago Red Stars weren’t supposed to get this far. During their first proper season since the departure of Sam Kerr, one of the world’s greatest strikers, to Chelsea, they also had to cope with injuries to two of their most experienced and important players: Julie Ertz and Alyssa Naeher. Newman: How the Chicago Red Stars made it to the NWSL Championship – Equalizer Soccer

USA

The move is going to cost a tad more than the last one. NBC retains Premier League TV rights with six-year extension - Cartilage Free Captain

NBC is retaining the rights to England’s Premier League with a six-year extension for a whopping $2.76 billion, according to sources. NBC's Premier League deal proves soccer is major US sport

World

FIFA set to sign off on one-off, single leg WC qualifiers, to be held in a neutral venue. Exclusive: Radical FIFA changes set to have huge implications for All Whites - NZ Herald

FIFA is set to approve a yellow-card amnesty that would save any player from being banned for the UEFA World Cup playoff finals. World Cup playoffs: Yellow-card amnesty set to save 107 players from suspension

Argentinian football is in mourning following the shooting death of Barracas Central youth player Lucas Gonzalez by city police. Argentine youth player Lucas Gonzalez shot, killed by police

Giovanni van Bronckhorst says he feels “so lucky” after being confirmed as the new manager of Rangers. Giovanni van Bronckhorst: Rangers appoint former Arsenal, Barcelona & Netherlands player - BBC Sport

Manchester City playmaker Kevin de Bruyne tests positive for Covid-19 on his return from international duty with Belgium. Kevin de Bruyne: Manchester City playmaker tests positive for Covid-19 - BBC Sport

With the tournament one year away we address key questions for supporters planning to travel to the finals. Alcohol, cruise ships, rainbow flags: what awaits fans at Qatar World Cup | World Cup 2022 | The Guardian

What’s on TV?

11:30 AM - FC Augsburg vs Bayern Munich - Bundesliga - ESPN+

11:45 AM - Mechelen vs Club Brugge - Belgian First Division - ESPN+

11:45 AM - Queens Park Rangers vs Luton Town - EFL Championship - ESPN+

11:45 AM - Queen of the South vs Inverness CT - Scottish Championship - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Levante vs Athletic Club Bilbao - La Liga - ESPN+

12:00 PM - Estudiantes vs Huracán - Argentina Primera División - Paramount+

2:15 PM - San Lorenzo vs Gimnasia La Plata - Argentina Primera División - Paramount+

3:00 PM - Toluca vs Guadalajara - Liga MX Femenil - TUDN

4:30 PM - Argentinos Juniors vs Godoy Cruz - Argentina Primera División - Paramount+

4:30 PM - Talleres Córdoba vs Vélez Sarsfield - Argentina Primera División - Paramount+

NCAA Women’s Soccer throughout the day from 10:30 AM to 4:30 PM on ESPN+ and BTN+.