Major Link Soccer: Olympics change trans-exclusion policies

The MLS playoffs are well underway, and so far every home team has gotten the job done. While the Sounders haven’t gotten started just yet, the University of Washington men’s soccer team started their NCAA tournament with a 3-1 win over the Portland Pilots. In much more important and meaningful news, the Olympics have begun to move beyond their trans-exclusionary policies. That still means that sports and individual governing bodies have heir work to still be done, but at least it’s a start.

Seattle/Tacoma

Jess Fishlock seems to already be dialed in for OL reign’s 2022 season, but her mind’s not quite as set when it comes to her national team. Jess Fishlock to consider options after Wales games - BBC Sport

It’s Monday morning, have you thought about João Paulo? Straight Ahead: Midfield maestro João Paulo is built for the postseason | Seattle Sounders

UW are headed to the Sweet 16 after Sounders HGP-eligible Dylan Teves put Portland away with an impressive hat trick. Teves’ hat trick propels Huskies into round of 16 with win over Pilots | Men's Soccer | dailyuw.com

MLS/USL

RSL have been through more turmoil than any other MLS team this season, and they’ll be ready for Seattle on Tuesday. The Salt: Shift the narrative from “the doubters,” RSL overcame 2021 - RSL Soapbox

Seattle’s first three choices from the spot all rate pretty highly, while the goalkeepers definitely don’t. Priors and Penalties: Finding the best penalty takers with Bayes — American Soccer Analysis

Putna’s punishment, as far as the league is concerned, has been served, but he’s not going to be suiting up for RSL any time soon. MLS complete their investigation into Andrew Putna and issue statement - RSL Soapbox

It took all the way to stoppage time of the second period of extra time, but Glesnes delivered on a goal from distance to send the Union through to the conference semifinal. On the brink of penalties, Jakob Glesnes calls game with unreal goal - Brotherly Game

LAFC plans to avoid Atlanta United’s pitfalls, but as far as anyone knows the plan and infrastructure in place was basically Bob Bradley up until this point. Is Steve Cherundolo the answer? LAFC plans to avoid Atlanta United coaching change pitfalls - Los Angeles Times

Gonzalo Pineda dropped his first playoff result as a head coach and NYCFC move on. Atlanta United crashes out of MLS Cup Playoffs after 2-0 loss to NYCFC - Dirty South Soccer

Bruce Arena, the most successful American soccer coach in history, forges tight bonds with his teams and inspires them to fight for each other. How did Bruce Arena become the best American soccer coach? - Los Angeles Times

Ally Bank has taken tangible measures to help the NWSL move forward in a variety of ways. ‘Brands need to step up and do the right thing’: The NWSL sponsor that doubled down amidst the league’s season of turmoil – The Athletic

Kelley O’Hara’s extra time gamewinner gave the Spirit their first-ever trophy. Unstoppable Washington Spirit are NWSL Champions after 2-1 win over Chicago Red Stars - Black And Red United

Some thoughts on Trinity Rodman, a year of good health, and condemning ghosts of the past to hell. Five thoughts on the Washington Spirit winning the 2021 NWSL Championship - Black And Red United

More details emerge in the assault of Kheira Hamraoui, and the unnecessary arrest of Aminata Diallo. Two PSG team-mates, a brutal attack and a story that goes far beyond football – The Athletic

A Sam Kerr hat trick and Fran Kirby’s 100th Chelsea goal all in one match. Chelsea 5-0 Birmingham City, Women’s Super League: Post-match reaction - We Ain't Got No History

World

Quinn, the Olympic gold medallist themself, said in a statement with Athlete Ally, “This new IOC framework is groundbreaking in the way that it reflects what we know to be true — that athletes like me and my peers participate in sports without any inherent advantage, and that our humanity deserves to be respected.” The Olympics Finally Does Something to End Trans-Exclusionary Policies – INTO

Diversity report alleges that the FA’s refereeing system is obstructing black and Asian people from reaching elite levels of the game. New racism scandal rocks English football | Race | The Guardian

Liverpool shook off whatever ill feelings they had from the weeks before the break with a wholloping they put on Arsenal. Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s Victory Over Arsenal - The Liverpool Offside

Solskjaer was definitely an issue, but he was also far from the only one and the problems that remain are much tougher to fix. Manchester United's problems run far deeper than Solskjaer. Him leaving will only solve so much – The Athletic

Speak of the devil. Manchester United Have a Cristiano Ronaldo Problem - The Ringer

Culture

Strixhaven is a magic university, so if you (or the D&D fan in your life) enjoyed The Magicians early seasons, Fate: The Winx Saga, or even that most famous magic school story they’ll probably like it. New D&D book is more than just a Magic: The Gathering crossover - Polygon

What’s on TV today?

9:30 AM - Hellas Verona vs. Empaoli (Serie A) - Paramount+

11:45 AM - Torino vs. Udinese (Serie A) - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Rayo Vallecano vs. Mallorca (La Liga) - ESPN+