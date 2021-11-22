Sounders will open 2022 MLS regular season at home vs. Nashville SC

The Seattle Sounders will open the 2022 MLS regular-season at home, marking the 13th time in 14 seasons they’ve been able to do that. As seems to also happen with alarming regularity, they’ll be facing an opponent for the first time ever: Nashville SC on Feb. 27. The league announced all 28 home openers on Monday.

The Sounders are 9-4-0 in MLS home openers, which includes a win over the New York Red Bulls in 2017 that was actually their third overall game of the season and was the only year they didn’t open at home.

Although Nashville will be entering their third MLS season, they’ve spent most of their first two seasons in the Eastern Conference at a time when inter-conference matches were particularly rare. With Charlotte FC joining MLS in 2022, Nashville was moved, at least temporarily, to the West in order to balance the conferences with 14 teams apiece. The Sounders had been scheduled to play Nashville twice in 2020, but the Covid-19 pandemic caused a massive reshuffling of the schedule that also involved moving Nashville to the Eastern Conference for the remainder of that season and 2021.

Nashville has been among the best expansion teams in MLS history, making the playoffs in their inaugural season and following it up with another postseason qualification this year. They play Orlando City SC in the first round on Tuesday. They’re led by MVP finalist Hany Mukhta, whose 16 goals and 12 assists were the most combined total in the league.

The Sounders will be the opponent in Real Salt Lake’s home opener on March 5.

Other key 2022 dates