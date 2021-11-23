Major Link Soccer: Rory Dames resigns, accused of abuse

Seattle

Raul Ruidiaz has netted some dazzling goals this season, but none of them have come as a surprise to the Sounders’ star. The art of the goal: How Sounders striker Raul Ruidiaz mastered his craft as a scorer | The Seattle Times

Washington takes care of Portland in its NCAA opener 3-1 and will face Indiana next weekend. Dylan Teves puts Washington men’s soccer team into NCAA Sweet 16 with hat trick | The Seattle Times

MLS

Are the Seattle Sounders the team to beat in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs? There are two very different, yet equally valid, answers to the question. Seattle Sounders team to beat in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs? | MLSSoccer.com

Major League Soccer has announced the 2022 home openers for all 28 MLS clubs, including the debut of expansion team Charlotte FC and the opening of Nashville SC’s much anticipated new soccer-specific stadium. MLS announces 2022 season home openers for all clubs; season kicks off Feb. 26 | MLSSoccer.com

Toronto FC have parted ways with general manager and senior VP of soccer operations Ali Curtis as he pursues a new opportunity, the club announced Monday. Toronto FC general manager Ali Curtis departs club after three years | MLSSoccer.com

The move comes after TFC finished the 2021 season with just 28 points, the second-fewest in the league ahead of only FC Cincinnati. The campaign was Toronto’s worst since 2012. Toronto FC, GM Ali Curtis parting ways after worst season since 2012: Sources - The Athletic

Matt Turner, during his New England Revolution career, has gone from not being picked in the 2016 MLS SuperDraft to becoming a starting goalkeeper for the US men’s national team. Matt Turner would gladly trade Allstate Goalkeeper of the Year award for MLS Cup | MLSSoccer.com

LAFC forward Cristian “Chicho” Arango has been named the 2021 MLS Newcomer of the Year, Major League Soccer announced Monday. LAFC's Cristian Arango named 2021 MLS Newcomer of the Year | MLSSoccer.com

Several former Chicago Red Stars players accused coach Rory Dames of verbal, emotional and racial abuse and controlling behavior in a Washington Post article published Monday. Rory Dames: Chicago Red Stars coach accused of abuse - Chicago Tribune

Members of the Chicago Red Stars told the U.S. Soccer Federation of their concerns about the behavior of now-former coach Rory Dames as early as 2014. Players Say Former Red Stars Coach Rory Dames Was Emotionally and Verbally Abusive | Bleacher Report | Latest News, Videos and Highlights

The longtime head coach stepped down after 11 years in charge of the Red Stars. Red Stars Head Coach Rory Dames resigns - Hot Time In Old Town

The players turned not to the league itself, which has struggled to police abuse in its decade of existence. Instead, they went to the U.S. Soccer Federation, the sport’s powerful governing body, which oversaw the NWSL at the time and supported it financially by paying national team members to play in the league. Complaints about Red Stars coach Rory Dames were ignored by U.S. Soccer, players say - The Washington Post

The Courage will receive $190,000 in allocation money and San Diego’s natural first-round draft pick in 2023 in the deal. San Diego Wave FC acquire Abby Dahlkemper from Courage, first player to join new NWSL team - The Athletic

Sandra Herrera and Lisa Roman sit down with San Diego Wave FC each coach Casey Stoney to discuss her very first player signed to the new club. San Diego Wave FC head coach Casey Stoney is thrilled to build a new club around Abby Dahlkemper - YouTube

And she just might’ve been the true MVP of the entire competition. Trinity Rodman Was the NWSL Final’s True MVP - by Om Arvind - Tactical Rant

USA

Spring American football is trying to make a comeback, again. New USFL to revive eight original team brands

World

Paris St-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino is not fully happy at the club and is open to any approach from Manchester United. Mauricio Pochettino open to leaving Paris St-Germain if Man Utd make approach - BBC Sport

Paris Saint-Germain have made contact with Zinedine Zidane in case of a potential departure for manager Mauricio Pochettino, sources have told ESPN. Paris Saint-Germain contact Zinedine Zidane in case of Mauricio Pochettino exit - sources

Manchester United opted against plans to make Mike Phelan caretaker manager after fearing a backlash from supporters, sources have told ESPN. Man United backtracked on Mike Phelan caretaker plans due to backlash fears - sources

Roma boss Jose Mourinho buys Felix Afena-Gyan a new pair of shoes after the teenager scored his first Serie A goals. Felix Afena-Gyan: Jose Mourinho out of pocket after Ghanaian teen nets for Roma - BBC Sport

The Milan and Sweden player talks about barging César Azpilicueta, the Premier League, and the secret of his longevity. Zlatan Ibrahimovic: ‘I did a stupid thing. But I will do it again, 100%’ | Zlatan Ibrahimovic | The Guardian

Defender on facing Manchester United, winning the Europa League for his hometown club and why he turned down Tottenham. Villarreal’s Pau Torres: ‘It’s not normal that a club from such a small town does so well’ | Villarreal | The Guardian

The England manager would like to return to the Premier League one day but is more than happy to wait until his work with the national team is complete. ‘Just enjoy the ride’: why club football can wait for Gareth Southgate | England | The Guardian

Portuguese authorities investigating the payment of commissions exceeding €20m related to football transfers searched the headquarters of FC Porto and its president Jorge Nuno Pinto da Costa on Monday as part of “Operation Red Card”. Portuguese authorities search Porto premises over commission paid on transfers | Porto | The Guardian

FIFA has revealed the candidates shortlisted for The Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2021, the winners of which will be revealed at an online ceremony on 17 January 2022. Nominees for The Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2021 revealed

France’s sports minister made the warning after Sunday’s game between Lyon and Marseille was the latest Ligue 1 match to be marred by fan trouble. Survival of French football at stake after latest fan violence, sports minister warns

What’s on TV?

8:00 AM - Al Hilal vs Pohang Steelers - AFC Champions League - Paramount+

9:45 AM - Dynamo Kyiv vs Bayern München - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+, Galavision

9:45 AM - Villarreal vs Manchester United - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+, TUDN, UniMas

11:45 AM - Coventry City vs Birmingham City - EFL Championship - ESPN+

12:00 PM - Lille vs Salzburg - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Malmö FF vs Zenit - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Chelsea vs Juventus - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Barcelona vs Benfica - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+, TUDN, UniMas

12:00 PM - Sevilla vs Wolfsburg - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Young Boys vs Atalanta - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Huracán vs Patronato - Argentina Primera División - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Gimnasia La Plata vs Talleres Córdoba - Argentina Primera División - Paramount+

2:00 PM - Atlético Goianiense vs Juventude - Brasileirão - Paramount+

2:15 PM - Aldosivi vs San Lorenzo - Argentina Primera División - Paramount+

4:00 PM - Grêmio vs Flamengo - Brasileirão - Paramount+

4:30 PM - Palmeiras vs Atlético Mineiro - Brasileirão - Paramount+

4:30 PM - Godoy Cruz vs Estudiantes - Argentina Primera División - Paramount+

4:30 PM - Vélez Sarsfield vs Argentinos Juniors - Argentina Primera División - Paramount+

5:00 PM - Nashville SC vs Orlando City SC - MLS Cup Playoffs - FS1

7:00 PM - Guastatoya vs Comunicaciones - CONCACAF League - FS2, TUDN

7:30 PM - Sounders FC vs Real Salt Lake - MLS Cup Playoffs - FS1