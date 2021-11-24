Major Link Soccer: Javier Perez out in Toronto

Seattle

The six-year Sounder won four major trophies playing for Brian Schmetzer. Interim Tag Removed from SPU's Sakuda - SPU Athletics

The Brazilian who “‘doesn’t play very Brazilian’ has been a model of reliability as Sounders’ attacking stars have been on the mend. With panache and an occasional golazo, João Paulo has been the Sounders’ cornerstone in 2021 – The Athletic

MLS

The Lions scored first but couldn’t handle the counter attack and it was costly. Orlando City vs. Nashville SC: Final Score 3-1 as Lions Crash Out of Playoffs

Get on your bike! Real Salt Lake forward Rubio Rubin has won the 2021 AT&T Goal of the Year award for his eye-popping overhead kick against the San Jose Earthquakes on May 7, Major League Soccer announced Tuesday. Real Salt Lake’s Rubio Rubin wins 2021 AT&T MLS Goal of the Year fan vote

CF Montréal midfielders Djordje Mihailovic, Ismael Kone and Rida Zouhir will spend time with sister club Bologna for a training stint this winter, sporting director Olivier Renard told media on Tuesday. Djordje Mihailovic headlines CF Montréal trio to train with Serie A’s Bologna

When Robin Fraser walked off the training pitch his first day in charge of the Colorado Rapids in August 2019, he was blown away. They had failed to win any of their first 11 games of the year, nine of which were losses, and by the time he took charge, they had only 27 points after 27 games. Yet Fraser knew there was much more to come from the group, even after one training session. Colorado Rapids’ journey to the top: Robin Fraser shares secrets of their success

Javier Perez’s time as Toronto FC head coach has come to an end, the club announced Tuesday. Perez previously took over in July after TFC parted ways with Chris Armas, promoting the Spaniard from an assistant role. Javier Perez not returning as Toronto FC head coach

On the verge of again marking her name in Australian football history, Matildas superstar Sam Kerr wants to leave a legacy well beyond freakish goal-scoring records. Kerr wants to leave Australian legacy - Australian Associated Press

USA/USL

Only one of the 22 selections played for an MLS2. USL Championship Announces 2021 All-League Teams