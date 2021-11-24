Sounders vs. RSL: Highlights, stats and quotes

Despite dominating all the stats except for the one that matters, the Seattle Sounders suffered through their earliest-ever exit from the MLS Cup playoffs. Real Salt Lake did not manage to take a single shot during 120 minutes, but converted all six of their shots in the penalty shootout while David Ochoa saved the Sounders’ final attempt.

The loss snaps several MLS record the Sounders already held: they entered the night riding a 15-game home winning streak in the playoffs, a 12-year streak of qualifying for the conference semifinals and a 10-year streak of winning at least one playoff game. Not that it matters, but they do still technically have a 17-game home unbeaten streak in the playoffs, since this goes down as a tie.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 0 (5) – Real Salt Lake 0 (6)

Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Venue: Lumen Field

Referee: Joe Dickerson

Assistants: Logan Brown, Chris Elliott

Fourth Official: Victor Rivas

VAR: Tim Ford

Attendance: 34,012

Weather: 45 degrees and partly cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY

None

SHOOTOUT SUMMARY

SEA – Raúl Ruidíaz (scored)

RSL – Aaron Herrera (scored)

SEA – João Paulo (scored)

RSL – Pablo Ruiz (scored)

SEA – Abdoulaye Cissoko (scored)

RSL – Damir Kreilach (scored)

SEA – Alex Roldan (scored)

RSL – Bobby Wood (scored)

SEA – Nico Lodeiro (scored)

RSL – Marcelo Silva (scored

SEA – Kelyn Rowe (saved)

RSL – Justen Glad (scored)

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

RSL – David Ochoa (caution) 50’

SEA – Nicolas Benezet (caution) 53’

RSL – Everton Luiz (caution) 72’

RSL – Justen Glad (caution) 82’

SEA – Raúl Ruidíaz (caution) 108’

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Frei; Kelyn Rowe, Yeimar, Xavier Arreaga (Abdoulaye Cissoko 120’), Shane O’Neill, Brad Smith (Josh Atencio 91’); João Paulo, Cristian Roldan, Nicolas Benezet (Alex Roldan 83’), Jordan Morris (Nico Lodeiro 104’); Fredy Montero (Raúl Ruidíaz HT)

Substitutes not used: Stefan Cleveland, Reed Baker-Whiting, Danny Leyva, Léo Chú

Total shots: 21

Shots on goal: 3

Fouls: 11

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 15

Saves: 0

Real Salt Lake – David Ochoa; Andrew Brody (Ashtone Morgan 106’), Justen Glad, Aaron Herrera, Marcelo Silva; Pablo Ruiz, Damir Kreilach, Jonathan Menedez (Justin Meram 63’), Maikel Chang (Anderson Julio 81’), Everton Luiz; Rubio Rubin (Bobby Wood 74’)

Substitutes not used: Donny Toia, Nick Besler, Zac MacMath, Erik Holt, Toni Datkovic

Total shots: 0

Shots on goal: 3

Fouls: 18

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 1

Saves: 3