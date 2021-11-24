Well, that all seems about right. After limping through the final six matches of the MLS regular season, the Seattle Sounders put forth a performance that can be viewed as a reasonably accurate microcosm of said season. They controlled the game, had the better (alright, only) chances, and somehow failed to advance.

