Major Link Soccer: Bob Bradley to Toronto FC

When Robin Fraser walked off the training pitch his first day in charge of the Colorado Rapids in August 2019, he was blown away. Colorado Rapids' journey to the top: Robin Fraser shares secrets of their success | MLSSoccer.com

We now know the survivors who are set to do battle in the Conference Semifinal portion of the Audi 2021 MLS Playoffs, and that means it’s time for another round of gallant/foolish (pick your fave) predictions. Predictions: Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Semifinals | MLSSoccer.com

Bob Bradley has seen every single Toronto FC game in the last eight years. Often, he watches them twice. Toronto FC chase return to "winning franchise" with Bob Bradley at the wheel | MLSSoccer.com

Surprise, surprise ... let the Bob Bradley era begin. Official: Toronto FC names Bob Bradley head coach and sporting director - Waking The Red

Chicago Fire FC have named Ezra Hendrickson head coach, the club announced Wednesday. They are the second MLS club to make official their coaching hire this offseason following Toronto FC’s appointment of Bob Bradley. Official: Chicago Fire FC name Ezra Hendrickson head coach | MLSSoccer.com

Hot Time in Old Town first broke the news last week. Chicago Fire officially announce Ezra Hendrickson as new head coach - Hot Time In Old Town

Which isn’t to say the Sounders don’t spend. With four players earning more than $1 million and six others making as least $500,000, they do. Yet even smart spending can’t prevent the kind of injuries that limited two of Seattle’s millionaires — Nicolás Lodeiro and Jordan Morris — to a combined 11 appearances and two starts in the regular season. Soccer! Sounders prove you can be thrifty and win in MLS - Los Angeles Times

“The expectations are high. I would probably assume that everybody across the entire league — the players, the owners, the coaches and certainly the front office in New York — believes that there will be considerable growth.” Charlotte FC president confident of record-breaking MLS TV deal

From Schalke to Nürnberg, to Belgium via Finland to America. In an exclusive interview with Transfermarkt, Orange County SC goalkeeper Patrick Rakovsky talks about his journey from Germany to the Unit. Patrick Rakovsky: Tampa Bay "clear favorites" - Orange County perhaps "underestimated" | Transfermarkt

Rory Dames is responsible for the pain he inflicted on players of all ages over the last decade, but the failures stretch far beyond the now departed Red Stars coach. Column: Abuse, Cowardice and Systemic Failure - Hot Time In Old Town

The 2021 NWSL season has officially come to a close, with the Washington Spirit winning their first-ever championship in an extra-time thriller. Now it’s time to look ahead to 2022. Way-too-early 2022 NWSL Power Rankings

Sam Kerr: More Than Just A Goalscorer - Analytics FC

We take a look at the USWNT’s November opponent. USWNT vs. Australia, 2021 friendly: Scouting the Matildas - Stars and Stripes FC

And Canada away in Hamilton. USMNT to play January home World cup qualifiers in Columbus and St. Paul - Stars and Stripes FC

Lindsey Horan says it’s been difficult for the USWNT reading reports from afar, amid further allegations of misconduct by coaches in the NWSL. USWNT's Lindsey Horan reacts to latest NWSL misconduct allegations: 'It's a lot to take in'

MLB chief operations and strategy officer Chris Marinak recently spoke to AA on 19 years of MLB.tv, and where they go from here. MLB’s Chris Marinak talks streaming changes to keep fans engaged

A stunning header from Junior Messias in the dying minutes handed AC Milan a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid and kept alive their hopes of qualifying for the last-16 in the Champions League on Wednesday. Ex-delivery man Junior Messias scores as AC Milan beat Atletico Madrid in Champions League play

Sporting Lisbon beat Borussia Dortmund to reach the knockout stage of the Champions League and eliminate the German club. Sporting Lisbon 3-1 Borussia Dortmund: Hosts reach knockout stages - BBC Sport

English football needs an independent regulator to stop it “lurching from crisis to crisis”, says the chair of a fan-led review into the sport. English football 'needs independent regulator to stop lurching from crisis to crisis' - BBC Sport

Newcastle United’s Saudi Arabian-backed takeover has led to a “harrowing” few weeks for their LGBTQ+ fans group - with the scale of social media abuse leaving members on the verge of quitting. Newcastle United LGBTQ+ fans group on post-takeover life: 'Attacking us doesn't get the results you want' - BBC Sport

Premier League clubs should pay a stamp duty-style tax on every transfer fee to help support the English football pyramid. Government’s fan-led review calls for Premier League clubs to pay transfer tax | Soccer | The Guardian

Midfielder goes back to Sunderland for qualifier against Austria after battling back from injury to earn a call-up. Jordan Nobbs relishing trip home with England after tough journey | England women's football team | The Guardian

Real Madrid star given suspended jail sentence and €75,000 fine for complicity in attempted blackmail. French footballer Karim Benzema guilty in sex tape extortion scandal | France | The Guardian

Officers from Portugal’s tax and customs authority are investigating tax evasion and money laundering at top-flight clubs. Jorge Mendes’s office searched again in money laundering investigation | Soccer | The Guardian

Two Norwegian reporters were arrested by police in Qatar this week and held in detention for some 30 hours, their employer said on Wednesday, drawing criticism of the Gulf nation from Norway’s prime minister. Norway criticises Qatar over arrest of Norwegian journalists | Reuters

Manchester United have had an initial enquiry about the immediate availability of Mauricio Pochettino knocked back by Paris Saint-Germain. Manchester United move for PSG's Pochettino rebuffed - sources

PSG didn’t look bought in to Mauricio Pochettino’s ways in their loss to Man City, illustrating why a move to Man United could appeal to the coach. Amid Man United link, PSG's Pochettino puts on happy face, but loss to City hints at trouble in Paris

