Major Link Soccer: Portland Timbers advance to Western Conference Final

MLS

Mabiala comes up big again as the Timbers smashed Colorado and grabbed a berth to the Western Conference Final. Mabiala’s late magic sends Timbers to the Western Conference Final 1-0 over top-seeded Rapids - Stumptown Footy

The numbers suggest last season was far from the disappointment it looked like for Bradley and LAFC. Why Toronto FC might have bought low on Bob Bradley - Waking The Red

“It’s a hard one to take today,” said captain Jack Price. “You know, football can be cruel sometimes. Colorado Rapids feel they deserve more from Portland loss, season

The Portland Timbers’ Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoff hopes suffered a major blow in the second half of their Western Conference Semifinal against the Colorado Rapids on Thursday, with star playmaker Sebastian Blanco being forced to leave the game with an apparent hamstring injury. Portland’s Sebastian Blanco leaves field in tears after suffering injury vs. Colorado

USA/USL

Tim Hortons Field will be the venue for the big match against the States. Canada to host the United States in Hamilton during January qualifying window - Waking The Red

Coach Neill Collins and president Lee Cohen revamped the roster in favor of younger and hungrier players. The names are no longer familiar, but Rowdies are winning like the old days

World

Ralf Rangnick is set to become the interim manager at Manchester United. The German coach, 63, was thought to be one of five candidates interviewed by United’s hierarchy for the interim position after they fired Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last Sunday. Ralf Rangnick set to become Manchester United interim boss