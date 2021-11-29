Major Link Soccer: RS-hell yeah!

There’s still a Puget Sound team involved in a post-season tournament with UW men’s soccer grinding their way to the Elite 8 of the NCAA tournament. Heading up the team’s charge is potential Sounders Home Grown Player Dylan Teves, whose got two hat tricks in two tournament games account for all of the Huskies’ goals. The MLS playoffs have had plenty of drama of their own, with RSL once again providing an upset through their late-game winner over SKC. Speaking of upsets, Mexico beat Canada - yes, the Olympic gold medal winners - 2-1 in a friendly. OL Reign’s Quinn made a substitute appearance, but Jimena Lopez went unused.

Seattle/Tacoma

Dylan Teves is, undeniably, the hottest player in college as he bagged his second straight hat trick to send UW through to the Elite 8. Teves’ heroics propel Washington into Elite Eight | | dailyuw.com

MLS/USL

LOVE when the big money players support the “lesser” teams in their market. For Brett Phillips and other Rays, Rowdies games are a kick in the grass

ECS explains their final choreo of the year. Emerald City Supporters - Seize Your Fortune

Julio, Wood rescue RSL victory in 2-1 playoff win over Sporting Kansas City - RSL Soapbox

It was a tremendous win for Real Salt Lake on the road, who move on to face Portland in the Western Conference Final.

Young American players moving to Europe isn’t a novel concept, but the USL is beginning to prove that MLS isn’t the only path to the Old World. USL showing young American players there's more than one way to get to Europe

I want good things for Gonzalo Pineda, but I hope that Atlanta United never find success again. Four thoughts on the state of Atlanta United heading into the 2021 offseason - Dirty South Soccer

Andre Blake’s dominant penalty performance sends Philadelphia through to the Eastern Conference final. Dre stands on his head to lead the Philadelphia Union to the conference final - Brotherly Game

Former Sounders Ugo Okoli and Darwin Jones win a title as OCSC run rampant over the Tampa Bay Rowdies. Orange County SC are champions of the USL Championship! - Angels on Parade

There is quality coverage to be found, but there’s more digging required than there should be. Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu asks why it's still so hard to find coverage of women’s sports?

The 2023 Women’s World Cup is the first to use Indigenous languages in its official identity, hinting at work beneath the surface to further embrace and support First Nations communities. How the 2023 Women's World Cup is already leaving a First Nations legacy - ABC News

The 2021 NWSL season was filled with dazzling debuts, records, streaks, historic championships and plenty of must-see moments. 11 priceless moments from the NWSL season – JWS

No. 1 Florida State, No. 1 Rutgers, No. 4 BYU and reigning champions Santa Clara face off in the College Cup semifinals. NCAA women's soccer: College Cup field is set – JWS

Dagny Brynjarsdottir is battling for a Women’s World Cup spot with Iceland after returning to international football following the birth of her son. Brynjarsdottir: I set myself goals while I was pregnant

Mexico made quite the statement as they beat the Olympic gold medal winners through a smart game plan and quality play. International women’s friendly match recap: México gets their first victory against Canada since 2017 in a 2-1 win - FMF State Of Mind

USA

Casey Murphy put on a spectacular show as she shut down any and all efforts from Australia. Casey Murphy’s USWNT debut was as good as it gets – Equalizer Soccer

The USWNT defeated Australia 3-0 on Friday behind goals from Ashley Hatch, Rose Lavelle and Lindsey Horan. USWNT routs Australia as four players get first cap – JWS

“What’s clear is that majorities of sports fans would like women to have greater visibility and authority in sports generally,” McManus said. “Nearly 50 years after Title IX, the fans are ready to see it.” Home of the Marist Poll | Polls, Analysis, Learning, and More

Do I think the Waldo jersey is great? Not necessarily, but it’s better than a lot of what US Soccer has rolled out in the past, and it’s an identity. U.S. Soccer needs an identity, and the Waldo jersey is the answer - Black And Red United

World

Victoria Highlanders will be one of the initial seven teams, League1BC welcomes Victoria Highlanders as founding License Holder

There’s a joke in here about not throwing away their shot, but if I make it I’ll be taken away to theater kid prison. Canada to continue World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifying campaign in Hamilton, ON - Canada Soccer

Klopp credits his squad’s drive and mentality for the positive results. “They Push Each Other”, Jurgen Klopp Praises His Squad’s “Outstanding Mindset” - The Liverpool Offside

Newcastle are still waiting on any sort of new owner or manager bounce. Arsenal vs. Newcastle - Post match Q&A with Coming Home Newcastle - The Short Fuse

Culture

Don’t know what to get for your D&D playing friends? Here’s advice broken down by the style of D&D fan they are. Deck of Many Gifts: A Holiday Shopping Guide | Full Moon Storytelling

What’s on TV today?

11:45 AM - Derby County vs. Queens Park Rangers (Championship) - ESPN+

12:00 PM - Osasuna vs. Elche (La Liga) - ESPN+

2:00 PM - Atlético Goianiense vs Bahia (Brasileirão) - Paramount+

4:30 PM - Platense vs Huracán (Primera División) - Paramount+