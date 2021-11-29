Who do you think Sounders should protect in 2021 Expansion Draft?

It’s everyone’s (least) favorite time of year: Deciding which of our beloved players we’d be OK with losing to the Expansion Draft. The Seattle Sounders were spared from the last draft, but will once again need to select 12 players they’d like to protect. The good news is that in addition to those 12, there are another seven exempted from the draft due to their Homegrow Player status.

The biggest wrinkle in this year’s draft is that Jordan Morris will need to be protected, as only HGPs 25 and under are excluded.

Enjoy!