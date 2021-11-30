Major Link Soccer: Bruce Arena named MLS Coach of the Year

MLS

Either as a player or coach, Ezra Hendrickson has been around Major League Soccer since the league’s second season. He’s just about seen or done it all. Ezra Hendrickson looks to bring Chicago Fire FC "back to where we belong" | MLSSoccer.com

The red card shown to Portland Timbers forward Dairon Asprilla during their Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs game vs. the Colorado Rapids has been upheld by the Independent Review Panel. Portland's appeal of Dairon Asprilla red card denied by Independent Review Panel | MLSSoccer.com

August 1, 2016 was my very first day as managing editor of Burgundy Wave. It was a great season to start, since it was the first time the club had made the playoffs in several years. Abbie Mood steps down as site manager of Burgundy Wave - Burgundy Wave

Schmetzer was a distant third. New England Revolution’s Bruce Arena named 2021 MLS Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year | MLSSoccer.com

Preparations for next year are underway in earnest. LA Galaxy announce initial roster decisions for 2022 season - LAG Confidential

Yamil Asad, Joseph Mora, and Yordy Reyna are among the departures, while the club is working to permanently sign Brendan Hines-Ike from KV Kortrijk D.C. United announce post-season MLS roster moves - Black And Red United

Cromwell has coached NCAA powerhouse UCLA for the past eight years, winning a national title in 2013. Sources: Orlando Pride to hire Amanda Cromwell as head coach – Equalizer Soccer

Wilkinson has been officially announced as the next Portland Thorns manager. Thorns FC Announce Rhian Wilkinson as Head Coach - Stumptown Footy

World

Putellas finished 102 points ahead of teammate Jenni Hermoso, who along with Lieke Martens, gave Barcelona three players in the top five. Alexia Putellas wins the 2021 Ballon d’Or - All For XI

Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas has become the first Spain international to win the Ballon d’Or since 1960 after leading her club to the Treble. Barcelona's Alexia Putellas makes history as first Spanish Ballon d'Or winner since 1960

Real Madrid announced on Monday they have dismissed women’s first team coach David Aznar and appointed Alberto Toril as his replacement. Real Madrid appoint former player Alberto Toril as coach after dismissing David Aznar

The use of technology to help officials make more accurate offside decisions will be tested at the Fifa Arab Cup, which starts on Tuesday. Semi-automated offsides trialled at Fifa Arab Cup and could be used at 2022 World Cup - BBC Sport

Paris St-Germain and Argentina forward Lionel Messi wins the Ballon d’Or - awarded to the best footballer of the year - for a seventh time. Ballon d'Or: Lionel Messi wins award as best player in world football for seventh time - BBC Sport

Manchester United announce the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as their interim manager until the end of the season, subject to work visa requirements. Manchester United appoint Ralf Rangnick as interim manager - BBC Sport

Chelsea will play Al Hilal, Al Jazira or Auckland City in the semi-final of the Club World Cup in the United Arab Emirates in February. Chelsea discover Fifa Club World Cup route - Al Hilal, Al Jazira or Auckland City in semis - BBC Sport

The Premier League and the EFL have discussed removing the controversial parachute payments system, with alternatives set to be put to top-flight clubs. Premier League and EFL in secret talks to remove parachute payments | Football politics | The Guardian

In an extract from a new Fifpro report, the Juventus and Italy defender outlines five steps he is taking to fight discrimination. I may not be the target of racist abuse but football’s struggle is my struggle too | European club football | The Guardian

Portugal detected 13 cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant on Monday, all involving players and staff of top division soccer club Belenenses SAD, one of whose players recently returned from South Africa, health authority DGS said. Portugal finds 13 cases of Omicron variant at Lisbon soccer club | Reuters

Arguably the best Liverpool performance of the night. Become ungovernable, as the kids say. A Tactical Breakdown of The Kid Who Got the Champions League Match Ball - The Liverpool Offside

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo has slammed an organiser of the Ballon d’Or for lying and trying to use his name to promote the ceremony. Man United's Cristiano Ronaldo slams Ballon d'Or organiser's 'lies' about Lionel Messi rivalry

Culture

“D&D is about a group of people with wildly different pasts coming together to create an intentional family and overcome adversity. A group of players are stronger because of their differences from each other. You don’t want four fighters; you want a fighter, a cleric, a rogue and a wizard. In other words, you want a group that is powerful because of its diversity.” ‘A safe haven’: how Dungeons & Dragons is slaying social anxiety | Role playing games | The Guardian

What’s on TV?

8:00 AM - Qatar v. Bahrain - Arab Cup - FS2 (Games also on at 2am and 5am on FS2 that you can rewatch)

9:00 AM - Denmark v. Russia - Women’s World Cup Qualifying - Paramount+

9:30 AM - Atalanta v. Venezia - Serie A - Paramount+

9:30 AM - Fiorentina v. Sampdoria - Serie A - Paramount+

10:00 AM - Laguna v. Granada - Copa del Rey - ESPN+

10:00 AM - Victoria Cf v. Villarreal - Copa del Rey - ESPN+

10:00 AM - Unami CP v. Deportivo Alavés - Copa del Rey - ESPN+

11:00 AM - England v. Latvia - Women’s World Cup Qualifying - Paramount+

11:00 AM - United Arab Emirates v. Syria - Arab Cup - FS2

11:30 AM - Newcastle United v. Norwich City - Premier League - Peacock

11:45 AM - Salernitana v. Juventus - Serie A - Paramount+

11:45 AM - Hellas Verona v. Cagliari - Serie A - Paramount+

11:45 AM - Motherwell v. Dundee United - Scottish Premiership - Paramount+

12:00 PM - San Lorenzo v. Sarmiento - Argentina Primera División - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Mollerussa v. Getafe - Copa del Rey - ESPN+

12:00 PM - Ebro v. Celta de Vigo - Copa del Rey - ESPN+

12:15 PM - Leeds United v. Crystal Palace - Premier League - NBCSN

2:00 PM - Juventude v. RB Bragantino - Brasileirão - Paramount+

2:15 PM - Boca Juniors v. Newell’s Old Boys - Argentina Primera División - Paramount+

3:00 PM - Flamengo v. Ceará - Brasileirão - Paramount+

4:00 PM - América Mineiro v. Chapecoense - Brasileirão - Paramount+

4:30 PM - New England Revolution v. NYCFC - MLS - FS1

4:30 PM - Banfield v. Independiente - Argentina Primera División - Paramount+

5:00 PM - Cuiabá v. Palmeiras - Brasileirão - Paramount+

7:00 PM - Comunicaciones v. Guastatoya - CONCACAF League - TUDN