Rewinder digs into ‘The Save’ from 2016 MLS Cup

As much as we may all fondly remember Román Torres’ celebration after winning MLS Cup in 2016, the truly iconic moment of that match was not a goal at all. It was Stefan Frei’s save of Jozy Altidore’s header.

That play goes down in history as one of the greatest saves in MLS history, not just because of the athletic ability it required but because of the moment in which it came.

As it so expertly does, Secret Base dug into the circumstances surrounding that play in the latest edition of Rewinder. We even helped with the editing! Hope you enjoy.