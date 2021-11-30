Sounders reportedly in talks with Monterrey about Vincent Janssen transfer

The MLS rumor mill has churned out its first name linked to the Seattle Sounders: Vincent Janssen. Yes, that’s the Vincent Janssen currently playing in Liga MX with Monterrey, who had previously spent two seasons at Tottenham Hotspur and once scored 27 goals in the Eredivisie.

The rumor comes from a reputable source, too, with Univision’s Diego Medina reporting that Monterrey president Duilio Davina visited the Sounders to discuss the possible move. Janssen has not lived up to expectations since moving to Monterrey for $9.9 million in June 2019. Janssen has scored 22 goals over 75 appearances, but seven of them came in a single Copa MX campaign.

In truth, Janssen hasn’t really produced a ton since scoring 27 goals and adding nine assists in the 2015-16 Eredivisie season with AZ Alkmaar as a 21-year-old. That prompted Spurs to spend nearly $25 million to secure his transfer. In two seasons at Tottenham, however, Janssen never scored a Premier League goal.

Even if Janssen is available at the $4.4M valuation Transfermarkt puts on him, it’s hard to imagine the Sounders using a Designated Player spot on him, especially while Raúl Ruidíaz is on the roster. Although the Sounders have reportedly exercised their 2022 option on Ruidíaz, the Peruvian has been linked to Liga MX’s Cruz Azul. It’s possible the Sounders are looking at Janssen as an insurance policy or even as leverage in their negotiations with Ruidíaz on an extension.