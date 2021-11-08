Whitecaps vs. Sounders: Highlights, stats and quotes

It was definitely not the result the Seattle Sounders were seeking, but the 1-1 tie with the Vancouver Whitecaps was enough to claim the Cascadia Cup, secure the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference standings and qualify the Sounders for the 2022 Concacaf Champions League. In a theme we’ve grown accustomed to over this season-ending six-game winless run, the Sounders also had a golden chance to claim a result-changing goal in stoppage time only to fall short.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 1 – Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1

Sunday, November 7, 2021

Venue: BC Place

Referee: Fotis Bazakos

Assistants: Chris Wattam, Jeffrey Greeson

Fourth Official: Alain Ruch

VAR: Alejandro Mariscal

Attendance: 25,117

Weather: Indoor

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA – Fredy Montero (penalty) 8’

VAN – Ryan Gauld (Brian White) 20’

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

SEA – Nouhou (caution) 31’

SEA – Yeimar (caution) 35’

SEA – Danny Leyva (caution) 80’

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan, Yeimar, Xavier Arreaga, Nouhou, Brad Smith (Danny Leyva 63’); Josh Atencio (Jordan Morris HT), Kelyn Rowe (Léo Chú 85’), Cristian Roldan, Nicolas Benezet; Fredy Montero

Substitutes not used: Stefan Cleveland, Abdoulaye Cissoko, Shane O’Neill, Reed Baker-Whiting, Ethan Dobbelaere

Total shots: 10

Shots on goal: 5

Fouls: 8

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 3

Saves: 0

Vancouver Whitecaps FC – Maxime Crepeau; Cristian Gutierrez, Ranko Veselinovic, Javain Brown (Bruno Gaspar), Jake Nerwinski; Cristian Dajome (Janio Bikel 70’), Leonard Owusu, Ryan Gauld, Florian Jungwirth, Russel Teibert; Brian White (Lucas Cavallini 90’+1’)

Substitutes not used: Thomas Hasal, Marcus Godinho, Andy Rose, Ryan Raposo, Pedro Vite, Michael Baldisimo

Total shots: 5

Shots on goal: 2

Fouls: 12

Offside: 5

Corner-kicks: 8

Saves: 4