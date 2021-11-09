Major Link Soccer: PRO admits a mistake

Seattle

Cougs face Montana with Tennessee looming. 2021 Division I Women’s Soccer Official Bracket | NCAA.com

MLS

A mistake that directly affected the playoff fate of five teams. PRO admits egregious VAR mistake from Sporting KC’s defeat against RSL - The Blue Testament

The Professional Referee Organization has acknowledged an error that could’ve swung the Western Conference landscape for the MLS Cup Playoffs. Referees admit error in call that would’ve changed MLS playoff field (video)

The Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs bracket is set, meaning it’s time to take stock of all the matchups. First look at Round One Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoff matchups | MLSSoccer.com

The San Jose Earthquakes have named Chris Leitch as their next general manager, the club announced Monday. Leitch had been interim GM since July. San Jose Earthquakes remove interim tag, name Chris Leitch general manager | MLSSoccer.com

Former players are demanding action after a Guardian report into alleged abuse at one of Canada’s biggest soccer teams. MLS and Canada Soccer have ‘moral obligation’ to act on alleged abuse at Whitecaps | Soccer | The Guardian

The defending MLS Cup champions will not get a chance to defend their title in the 2021 playoffs. Caleb Porter: Crew "do not need to blow the team up" after missing playoffs - SBI Soccer

Did the Five Stripes find a new tactical wrinkle just in time? Three thoughts on Gonzalo Pineda’s tactical shift saving Atlanta United against FC Cincinnati - Dirty South Soccer

NWSL

In football, one moment can change everything. The NWSL playoff matches this past weekend proved that point. The first round of the NWSL playoffs is determined by goalkeeping errors - All For XI

Unfortunately, even now, the team’s leadership seems to be adopting a sweep-it-under-the-rug approach and failing to take the necessary steps to rebuild trust in the club. Opinion: Portland Thorns leadership must earn back fans’ trust - oregonlive.com

Two-and-a-half years ago, the Portland Timbers were locked in a fight threatening their relationship with their most visible supporters: Major League Soccer had decided to ban supporters from displaying the antifascist Iron Front logo in stadiums, and supporters were irate. Thorns Fans Are Still Waiting For "Organizational Change" After Riley Scandal - Blogtown - Portland Mercury

The Washington Spirit and Chicago Red Stars advanced to the NWSL semifinals after two games that were different in style but equal in skill. NWSL's parity shines in exhilarating quarterfinal debut – JWS

USA

The U.S. and Mexico will always battle every time they meet given their rivalry, but this week’s game might be the last to have so much at stake. Cherish USMNT vs. Mexico; World Cup's future will change the rivalry forever

Pulisic? Scally? Busio? MMA midfield, CB pairing... How should the USMNT line up vs Mexico? - Stars and Stripes FC

One could reasonably argue that TQL Stadium will be the site of the most important night in Gregg Berhalter’s managerial career to date. World Cup Qualifying: Gregg Berhalter talks USMNT vs. Mexico

Next summer, the U-20s will compete to qualify for the Olympics and the U-20 World Cup. Let’s check out the new coach, and the first roster. U.S. Soccer hires Mikey Varas as USMNT U-20 coach, releases Revelations Cup roster - Stars and Stripes FC

World

The English women’s league is coming to CBS. Women's Super League to air on CBS Sports Network and Paramount+ beginning summer of 2022 - CBSSports.com

The Chelsea manager has insisted there is ‘always a danger with an unknown team’ as her side look to boost their chances of qualifying from the WCL group stage. Emma Hayes warns Chelsea to be wary of Swiss underdogs Servette in WCL | Chelsea Women | The Guardian

The Arsenal captain scored twice, and Beth Mead scored, as Arsenal won 4-0. Kim Little double leads Arsenal to 4-0 win over West Ham in WSL - The Short Fuse

Newcastle United appoint former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe to succeed Steve Bruce as the club’s head coach. Eddie Howe: Newcastle United appoint former Bournemouth boss as new head coach - BBC Sport

The clubs feeling the effects of climate change. Football's fight to stay afloat

Departures of Daniel Farke and Dean Smith mean Burnley’s Sean Dyche is the only survivor in the current bottom five. Premier League’s sacking season seems to be back in full swing after hiatus | Premier League | The Guardian

Buxton, the lowest-ranked side left, will play Morecambe at home, while St Albans’ reward for beating Forest Green is a trip to nearby Boreham Wood. Seventh-tier Buxton host League One Morecambe in FA Cup second round | FA Cup | The Guardian

Spectator abuse of referees has reached such proportions that the officials in one league this weekend staged a wildcat strike. ‘They’re in tears’: Northumberland FA acts after abuse of young referees | Referees | The Guardian

The Adelaide United player said he would be afraid for his safety due to the emirate’s harsh ban on homosexuality and severe legal penalties. Gay footballer Josh Cavallo would be ‘scared’ to play at World Cup in Qatar | World Cup 2022 | The Guardian

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has expressed his frustration at Lionel Messi joining up with Argentina despite his injury. PSG unhappy with Lionel Messi's Argentina call-up: 'It doesn't make sense'

What’s on TV?

9:45 AM - Zhytlobud-1 vs Breidablik - UEFA Women’s Champions League - YouTube

9:45 AM - Servette Chênois vs Chelsea - UEFA Women’s Champions League - YouTube

12:00 PM - PSG vs Real Madrid - UEFA Women’s Champions League - YouTube

12:00 PM - Juventus vs Wolfsburg - UEFA Women’s Champions League - YouTube

3;00 PM - Atlético Morelia vs Tlaxcala - Liga de Expansion MX - TUDN

4:30 PM - Grêmio vs Fluminense - Brasileirão - Paramount+

7:00 PM - Dorados vs Tampico Madero - Liga de Expansion MX - TUDN