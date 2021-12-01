Major Link Soccer: Sam Mewis headed to Kansas City

Puget Sound

Memories from Arena and his earliest players on the humble beginnings to a decorated coaching career. ‘Bruce has always been Bruce’: The influential beginnings of Bruce Arena’s coaching career at the University of Puget Sound – The Athletic

MLS / USL

Sean Johnson saved Adam Buksa’s penalty and all five of Johnson’s teammates made theirs as NYCFC booked their first-ever Eastern Conference Final appearance, winning 5-3 in a shootout after playing the New England Revolution to a 2-2 draw on Tuesday night at Gillette Stadium. Recap: New England Revolution 2 (3), New York City FC 2 (5) | MLSSoccer.com

The journey has been long but it’s an occasion to savor. Orange County SC’s league title a decade in the making - Angels on Parade

’Caps confirm 2022 preseason training camps in Vancouver and San Diego. Whitecaps FC commit to friendly in the Fraser Valley in new year | Vancouver Whitecaps

Hear me out. Yes, Atlanta United should bring back Yamil Asad - Dirty South Soccer

NWSL / women’s soccer

The USWNT star is headed to KC, with Kiki Pickett and the #3 overall draft pick going to NC In return. KC Current acquire Samantha Mewis via trade - The Blue Testament

Former Manchester City defender Gemma Bonner talked to BBC Sport about her move to the United States and her England hopes. Gemma Bonner: ‘US move unexpected but I wanted to challenge myself’ - BBC Sport

Ellen White became the Lionesses’ all-time record goalscorer as England overwhelmed Latvia in World Cup qualifying. England 20-0 Latvia: Ellen White sets all-time scoring record with hat-trick - BBC Sport

US soccer

An unlucky deflection was the difference. USWNT, Australia battle to 1-1 draw in final friendly of 2021 - Stars and Stripes FC

The two games in Australia provided a great test for an experimental USWNT team. Who performed beyond expectations, and who is falling behind? USWNT stock watch after Australia friendlies - Casey Murphy and Emily Fox up, but who has work to do?

World soccer

“It came time to recognize the best parts of our past but modernize ourselves as well,” FMF President Yon De Luisa told The Athletic. “We couldn’t allow ourselves to get to 2026 with a mark that wasn’t contemporary.” Mexican National Team unveils new crest, which will debut ahead of 2022 World Cup - The Athletic

It’s almost ready: semi-automated offside to map players and make instant decisions. Here’s how it works and why it’s going to transform VAR. Semi-automated VAR offside is here, and FIFA thinks it’s going to be transformative | ESPN

Kennedy scored three times in 17 appearances for England, as well as netting almost 150 goals in club play. Former Liverpool and Arsenal midfielder Ray Kennedy dies aged 70 - BBC Sport

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says the club are in an ‘emergency’ situation and he is down to his final 14 or 15 players for the Premier League trip to Aston Villa. Guardiola says the Man City face player ‘emergency’ - BBC Sport

Michael Carrick will remain in charge of Manchester United for Thursday’s match against Arsenal because Ralf Rangnick has not yet received his work visa. Ralf Rangnick work visa problems delay debut as Manchester United manager | The Guardian

Manchester United’s Champions League group game at home to Young Boys on 8 December is at risk of being moved because of Covid-19 restrictions. Manchester United v Young Boys tie could be moved because of Covid-19 restrictions - BBC Sport

The game was abandoned three minutes into the second half on Saturday with Belenenses trailing, 7-0, and not having the minimum seven players that are required on the pitch. Belenenses want match vs. Benfica replayed to clean up ‘dark page’ amid COVID farce | ESPN

Football players, pundits and fans can’t agree on the results of this year’s Ballon d’Or vote and many are saying Robert Lewandowski was robbed. Lionel Messi beats Robert Lewandowski to Ballon d’Or and everyone is arguing - BBC Sport

Ronaldo accuses the France Football editor of lying after he said the Portuguese’s only ambition was to retire with more Ballons d’Or than Lionel Messi. Cristiano Ronaldo disputes Ballon d’Or organiser’s claim about outdoing Lionel Messi - BBC Sport

Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear has compared calls for an independent regulator in English football and a transfer levy on Premier League clubs to Maoism and the Great Chinese Famine. Leeds chief executive says some review calls ‘Maoist’ - BBC Sport

Lots of EPL, Serie A and Arab Cup action to start December, along with a smattering of games across other European leagues. Here are some highlights:

8:00 AM: Morocco vs. Palestine (Arab Cup) — FS2

9:30 AM: Bologna vs. AS Roma (Serie A) — Paramount+

11:00 AM: Feyenoord vs. Heracles (Eredivisie) — ESPN+

11:30 AM: Watford vs. Chelsea (EPL) — Peacock

12:00 PM: Real Madrid vs. Athletic Club (La Liga) — ESPN+

12:15 PM: Everton vs. Liverpool (EPL) — NBCSL

12:15 PM: Aston Villa vs. Manchester City (EPL) — Peacock

7:00 PM: Tigres UANL vs. León (Liga MX) — TUDN