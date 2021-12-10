Major Link Soccer: MLS Cup between that one team and another team, neither are Sounders

Most of the news of interest to Puget Sound soccer fans is going to be about MLS Cup. There are also two expansion drafts coming, so the rumor mill is cranking. The biggest local soccer event is the University of Washington men’s soccer team in the College Cup (final four) as they go for their first title.

MLS Cup News

Someone told me that they hold MLS Cup even if Seattle Sounders don’t make it. I didn’t believe them.

Read About Jordan Morris with USMNT

ASN article: With the USMNT camp underway, Morris discusses his comeback and goals

NWSL Happenings

The Expansion Draft is rapidly approaching, with protection lists due to the league at 9 AM PT. They may not go public today, with the draft itself not until Dec. 16 at 4 PM PT on CBSSN.

Lower Division US Pro Soccer

No. 2 Washington Ready For College Cup Against No. 3 Georgetown - University of Washington Athletics

Two programs familiar with success, Washington and Georgetown are the only two teams that have made the NCAA Quarterfinals the last three seasons.

What to Watch

The weekend is packed with international soccer. Here’s my attempt to focus you on the best matches or point out that broadcast TV has four games.

Friday

College Cup: No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Georgetown — 5:30 PM PT on ESPNU, ESPN Deportes

Dylan Teves and a half-dozen other Sounders Academy grads take on one of the classic powers out of DC, who also have an Academy grad — Chris Hegardt

EPL: Brentford v Watford — Noon PT on NBCSN, Universo, FuboTV

Arab Cup: Qatar vs. UAE — 11 AM PT on FS1

Saturday

MLS Cup: Portland Timbers vs. New York City FC — Noon PT on ABC, UniMas, TUDN

Norwich City vs. Manchester United — 9:30 AM PT on NBC

Venezia vs. Juventus — 9 AM PT on Paramount+

Bayern München vs Mainz 05 — 6:30 AM PT on ESPN+

El Salvador vs Chile — 7 PM PT on FOX Sports Deportes, FOX Sports GO

Tacoma Defiance’s Marlon Vargas may get his first cap.

Sunday

College Cup Final — 11 AM PT on ESPNU, ESPN Deportes

Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid — Noon PT on ESPN+

Napoli vs Empoli — 9 AM PT on CBSSN, Paramount+

Atlas vs León — 6:15 PM PT on Univision, TUDN

Puget Sound Culture

I'm still a nerd and still going to share some non-soccer things that may or may not interest you.

