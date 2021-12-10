UW vs. Georgetown, live stream: How to watch the College Cup online

After falling just a step short of qualifying in both 2019 and 2020, the University of Washington men’s soccer team finally made their first-ever College Cup. Now, they have one hurdle left before making their first-ever title game.

They’ll need to beat a familiar foe in order to do it. Standing in their way is Georgetown, the team that knocked out the Huskies in the 2019 tournament. Notably, that 2-1 loss was played at Georgetown, while this one will be played at a neutral site of Cary, N.C.

Leading the Huskies are several former Sounders Academy players. Dylan Teves was just named a first-team All American and has scored six goals in three NCAA Tournament games. Gio Miglietti had a brace in UW’s Elite Eight win, meaning former Sounders Academy players have accounted for all eight of the Huskies’ tournament goals so far. Anchoring the defense is Sam Fowler, who has been one of the top goalkeepers in the nation this year.

Georgetown also has a Sounders Academy connection through Chris Hegardt, who was close to signing a first-team deal before joining the Hoyas prior to the 2020 season.

How to Watch

Match date/time: Friday, 5:30 PM PT

Venue: Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary, N.C.

Online Streaming: Fubo TV (affiliate link)

National TV: ESPNU