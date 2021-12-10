OL Reign make two additional moves ahead of expansion draft

Ahead of expansion draft protected lists being made public later today, OL Reign announced a pair of additional roster moves — the addition of defender Sinclaire Miramontez off of waivers, and the permanent transfer of Nicole Momiki to Swedish club Linköpings FC.

Miramontez, a graduate of the University of Nebraska, was drafted by the North Carolina Courage in 2020, making one substitute appearance for 7 minutes in the 2020 Fall Series. She was subsequently released by the club and invited as a trialist to Racing Louisville’s 2021 preseason camp, impressing enough to earn a contract with the new club. Miramontez, who primarily plays centerback, made 14 appearances for Louisville this year, including two starts, but was waived earlier this week. Her older sister, Sydney, plays for the Kansas City Current.

While Miramontez has spent most of her career as a central defender, she was getting some training in the defensive midfield position at Louisville. “I’m starting to transition more into the midfield but still have the ability to play as a center back,” Miramontez shared in Racing Louisville’s announcement of her signing with the club. However, she still spent the vast majority of the season at centerback.

Momiki has been on loan to Linköpings since July, where she has made 10 league appearances and earned one goal and one assist. She was signed by OL Reign ahead of the 2020 season and appeared in all five 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup matches before going on loan before the 2020 Fall Series. This year, Momiki made three substitute appearances for the Reign in the 2021 NWSL Challenge Cup, but did not appear in any regular season matches.