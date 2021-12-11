Ballard FC reveal inaugural kits

Ballard FC may not start their USL League 2 lives until next year, but we already know what they’ll look like when they step on the field in May. The new club, which boasts Lamar Neagle among its founders, made its inaugural kit available for preorder on Friday. The design absolutely does not disappoint.

The kit, produced by Canadian “boutique soccer brand” INARIA. We had some idea of what colors would be in play when the club’s logo was revealed at launch, but how they would be used was still a mystery. The actual shirt makes excellent use of the oranges and reds in the palette. The bulk of the design is a combination of peachy tones — a light peach base with a repeated wave pattern in a darker peach covering the whole kit — with bright, rich red accents. The wave pattern is broken up by brand and sponsor logos, as well as red piping on the collar, the tips of the sleeves, and the side gussets. Speaking of the collar, the shirt features a henley-like button-up placket and collar/neck.

One of the most prominent features of the jersey is the sponsor on the front. Reuben’s Brews is one of Ballard’s best-known breweries, and seems like a fitting partner for Ballard FC’s inaugural season. Whether you’re planning on rocking up to every home game at Interbay Stadium, just need some variation from the current color palette of your existing Puget Sound soccer gear collection, or want to bring some hipper “person wearing a band tee at the band’s show” energy when you and your friends get drinks at Reuben’s Brews, these jerseys will be an excellent addition to your closet. Preorders are live now, and deliveries are expected by mid-February according to the team’s site. Just listen to Lamar Neagle, he knows what he’s talking about.