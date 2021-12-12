UW vs. Clemson, live stream: How to watch the College Cup online

Fresh off a 2-1 win over Georgetown in the College Cup semifinals, the University of Washington men’s soccer team will now play in their first-ever national championship game against Clemson at 11 a.m. PST today. Lucas Meek and Charlie Ostrem scored for the Huskies, with Sounders Academy graduate Dylan Teves picking up an assist on Meek’s strike. Meek played for Eastside FC and Ostrem played for Crossfire at the academy level.

The Huskies may have a slight advantage in that they were able to win their semifinal match in regulation while Clemson needed 120 minutes to beat Notre Dame. The quick turnaround gives both teams less than 48 hours of rest.

That lack of rest is somewhat mitigated by college soccer’s rules, which allow for each player to re-enter the game once after being subbed off.

How to Watch

Match date/time: Saturday, 11 AM PT

Venue: Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary, N.C.

Online Streaming: ESPN3.com, Fubo TV (affiliate link)

National TV: ESPNU