Major Link Soccer: UEFA botches Champions League draw, has to redraw

Seattle/Spokane

A professional soccer team is expected to play in Spokane sometime in 2023, but from which league? MLS or USL? Decision on professional soccer is up to the Spokane Public Facilities District | The Spokesman-Review

Métier Brewing Company will bring Black-owned beer — and Japanese street food — to new Central District taproom in 2022 | CHS Capitol Hill Seattle

In September, the statues that comprised the exhibits at Never Never Land, an iconic fantasy world inside Tacoma’s Point Defiance Park, went up for auction after years of collecting dust in storage. But who are these people who collectively spent more than $61,000 to bring home pieces of a now defunct theme park? Auction winners write the next chapter for Never Never Land nursery rhyme characters | KNKX Public Radio

MLS/USL

Yes, AB Cissoko is on this list of 23 best players available. That doesn’t mean he won’t be a Sounder at the end of the night. Best players available to Charlotte FC in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft | MLSSoccer.com

Draft season is upon us. 2021 MLS Re-Entry Draft Eligible Player List | MLSSoccer.com

Offseason roster-building events continue with the opening of Free Agency on Dec. 15. 2021 MLS Free Agency Eligible Player List | MLSSoccer.com

Pep Guardiola believes New York City FC striker Valentin Castellanos is ready to leave MLS and take the next step in his career in Europe. New York City FC's Valentin Castellanos ready for move to Europe - Pep Guardiola

Some interesting results in a poll published by the MLS Players Association. MLSPA anonymous player survey reveals Atlanta as most desired club to play for and best atmosphere - Dirty South Soccer

Las Vegas is primed to join Major League Soccer as the 30th team and bump Sacramento Republic FC back to the waiting list for the top pro league in the U.S. Sacramento Republic faces long wait to move up to MLS | The Sacramento Bee

Another one out the door? Rumor: Atlanta United aiming to loan out Erik Lopez - Dirty South Soccer

The NYCFC manger bears all for away supporters after club win MLS Cup. Ronny Deila strips after NYCFC wins MLS Cup - Hudson River Blue

New England receives up to 150,000 Garber bucks. Teal Bunbury traded to Nashville SC - The Bent Musket

The Chicago Red Stars are well underway in the search process for a new head coach, which will include the perspectives and opinions of multiple stakeholders. Update on Search for New Chicago Red Stars Head Coach

The Pride have traded their star forward to the expansion Wave, but the return won’t be known for several days. Orlando Pride Trade Alex Morgan to San Diego Wave FC - The Mane Land

A deal is done, apparently. San Diego Wave FC acquire star forward Alex Morgan - LAG Confidential

After nearly a decade of crisscrossing the country and the globe for her professional career, Alex Morgan is headed home to Southern California. Morgan is joining the San Diego Wave, which will begin play in the National Women’s Soccer League next season. Alex Morgan heads home to California with NWSL’s Wave | AP News

USSF has announced it will no longer pay the NWSL salaries of USWNT players as part of contract negotiations with the players’ union. This is a huge change for the NWSL, the players, and the federation. USSF to no longer pay USWNT club salaries - Stars and Stripes FC

The U.S. Soccer Federation and the U.S. Women’s National Team have reached a deal to end the current allocation system and to extend the no-strike/no-lockout agreement under our current collective bargaining agreement through at least March 31, 2022. U.S. Soccer Statement on NWSL Allocation

Olofsson discusses playing in the U.S. for the first time and adjusting to American culture while dealing with league-wide furor that through the NWSL this season. Adaptations: An Interview with Freja Olofsson of Racing Louisville and the Swedish U23s - Beautiful Game Network

USA

In their last brief before oral arguments, USWNT lawyers accused U.S. Soccer of trying “to make this case seem as complicated as possible.” USWNT makes final plea in equal pay lawsuit appeal, calls dismissal 'flatly wrong'

The current CBA between the federation and players was due to expire on Dec. 31. U.S. Soccer, USWNT Players Association extend current CBA through March - The Athletic

The end of the NWSL allocation system means USWNT players will sign directly with teams now and NWSL teams have to pay those salaries, while also opening up more opportunities for USWNT players to play abroad. USWNT, USSF sign MOU to extend CBA to March 31, abolish NWSL allocation system – Equalizer Soccer

World

Three of the Guardian’s sports writers reflect on the role of journalism in bringing about change, on and off the pitch. Reporting on racism: ‘There are days it feels we are getting somewhere’ | Sport | The Guardian

PSG draw Real Madrid to highlight the redone last 16 draw after UEFA’s error invalidated first draw. Champions League draw redone after controversy: Real Madrid draw PSG, Inter face Liverpool in UEFA redo - CBSSports.com

The Round of 16 draw could be conducted again because of a big gaffe by UEFA. Flash news: UEFA are an absolute joke. Who knew? - Bavarian Football Works

Sergio Aguero is set to announce his retirement on Wednesday, less than six months after joining Barcelona, reports Guillem Balague. Sergio Aguero: Barcelona's former Man City striker set to announce retirement on Wednesday - BBC Sport

Manchester United’s Premier League match against Brentford on Tuesday has been postponed after a Covid-19 outbreak at the Old Trafford club. Manchester United game at Brentford postponed after Covid-19 outbreak - BBC Sport

Forty-two Premier League players and staff tested positive for Covid-19 in the past week - the most results ever recorded in the league over a seven-day period. Premier League reports 42 positive Covid-19 results in past week - BBC Sport

A-League Men’s and Women’s clubs are expected to receive a cash windfall after an American private equity firm bought a minority share in the body which oversees both competitions. A-Leagues sell stake to US equity firm in deal worth $130m | A-League Men | The Guardian

Chelsea’s title hopes suffer a blow, Manchester United begin to click and technical problems blight Villa v Spurs. Women’s Super League: talking points from the weekend’s action | Women’s Super League | The Guardian

Atlas got a 1-0 win at home against Leon and then won in a penalty shootout for their first title in 70 years. CHAMPIONS! Atlas wins first Liga MX title since 1951, defeating Leon in penalties - FMF State Of Mind

Atlas is the champion of Mexico for the first time since the Truman administration. Transformed - by Jon Arnold - Getting CONCACAFed

Women’s games aren’t included in police laws designed to prevent fans running on to the pitch. Ornstein: Legal failure putting women at risk; Spurs to let Dele leave; Kamara to go for free – The Athletic

Spain’s top soccer league has generated 4.95 billion euros ($5.6 billion) from the sale of subscription broadcast domestic rights for five seasons. La Liga has sold games for live broadcast in Spain to a streaming service for the first time with DAZN picking up the rights to 175 matches per season. La Liga sells Spanish broadcast rights for $5B+ for 5 years | AP News

What’s on TV?

6:00 AM - Venezia v. Ternana - Coppa Italia - Paramount+

9:00 AM - Udinese v. Crotone - Coppa Italia - Paramount+

9:30 AM - Stuttgart v. Bayern Munich - Bundesliga - ESPN+

10:00 AM - Andorra v. Celta de Vigo - Copa del Rey - ESPN+

11:30 AM - Wolfsburg v. Köln - Bundesliga - ESPN+

11:30 AM - Mainz 05 v. Hertha Berlin - Bundesliga - ESPN+

11:30 AM - Arminia Bielefeld v. Bochum - Bundesliga - ESPN+

11:45 AM - Norwich City v. Aston Villa - Premier League - Peacock

12:00 PM - Manchester City v. Leeds United - Premier League - NBCSN

12:00 PM - Genoa v. Salernitana - Coppa Italia - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Alcoyano v. Levante - Copa del Rey - ESPN+

12:00 PM - Cristo Atletico v. Espanyol - Copa del Rey - ESPN+

12:00 PM - Linares Deportivo v. Deportivo Alaves - Copa del Rey - ESPN+

7:00 PM - Comunicaciones v. Motagua - CONCACAF League - TUDN