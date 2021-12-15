Major Link Soccer: Former Sounder Pat Noonan named FC Cincinnati coach

MLS / USL

Noonan has been on Jim Curtin’s staff since 2018. Philadelphia Union assistant Pat Noonan hired as new FC Cincinnati head coach - Brotherly Game

Ralf Rangnick’s new assistant at Old Trafford had a disastrous reign in charge of Toronto FC. But his role in England may well complement his skills. Chris Armas was a forgettable head coach in MLS. So why is he at Manchester United? | The Guardian

No Sounders were among the five players selected by Charlotte FC in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft on Tuesday. 2021 Expansion Draft results: Charlotte FC makes picks ahead of inaugural season | MLSSoccer.com

Fresh off winning MLS Cup 2021 with New York City FC, forward Ismael Tajouri-Shradi has been traded to LAFC after being selected by Charlotte FC in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft. LAFC land forward Ismael Tajouri-Shradi via Expansion Draft trade | MLSSoccer.com

Former LAFC defender Tristan Blackmon is heading to Vancouver Whitecaps FC by means of Charlotte FC’s 2021 MLS Expansion Draft. Vancouver Whitecaps acquire defender Tristan Blackmon in Expansion Draft trade | MLSSoccer.com

NWSL / women’s soccer

A group led by Todd Boehly and Jennifer Tepper Mackesy has entered into exclusive negotiations to buy the Spirit, but a current co-owner has made a godfather offer. Washington Spirit co-owner Michele Kang makes $35 million offer to buy controlling interest in team, sources say – The Athletic

Steve Baldwin has planned to sell the National Women’s Soccer League champions this offseason. Todd Boehly, Jennifer Tepper Mackesy in Washington Spirit ownership talks - The Washington Post

San Diego Wave FC and Angel City FC fill out their rosters with a selection of picks during the NWSL Expansion Draft on Thursday. Mock NWSL expansion draft: Who Angel City, San Diego should pick | Just Women’s Sports

“(Everybody involved) didn’t have much of a choice than to kind of put their hands up and go ‘Okay, this needs to change,’” league MVP Jess Fishlock told Reuters. Sport: Athletes, teams and leagues confront abuse and bullying | Reuters

Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger are here in New York to bring Gotham FC to another level. And winning a NWSL title is just the start of their aspirations. How Ali Krieger And Ashlyn Harris Embraced A New York State Of Mind | Forbes

Three quarter-final places are still up for grabs: we preview Wednesday and Thursday’s crunch games. UEFA Women’s Champions League: What to look out for on Matchday 6 | UEFA Women’s Champions League | UEFA.com

Canadian Olympic gold medallist on the ‘powerful’ words Emma Hayes read the team before the FA Cup final and her WSL progress. Chelsea’s Jessie Fleming: ‘The rivalry with Arsenal is quite fierce’ | The Guardian

MPs call for an “immediate change” to the football banning order after it is found to not cover Women’s Super League matches in the UK. MPs ask for ‘immediate change’ to football ban law to protect women’s players - BBC Sport

US soccer

Nike has made its first name, image and likeness deal in all of college sports, selecting Reilyn Turner, a sophomore forward on the UCLA women’s soccer team, as its first student-athlete sponsorship. Nike makes first NIL deal, sponsors UCLA women’s soccer forward Reilyn Turner - The Athletic

World soccer

The Premier League’s clubs have agreed to introduce daily Covid testing for players and coaches as they fight to prevent the postponement of further games. Premier League clubs step up Covid measures in push to avoid more call-offs | The Guardian

New rules will curb the potential spending power of clubs like Newcastle United that are owned — or part-owned — by a state by ensuring any deals with ‘associated parties’ are at fair market value. Premier League clubs vote to curb spending power of Newcastle United | Daily Mail Online

Manchester City increased their lead at the top of the Premier League to four points after tearing Leeds apart with an attacking masterclass. Man City 7-0 Leeds: Premier League leaders go four points clear after attacking masterclass - BBC Sport

Arsenal stripped Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the captaincy to “defend the interests” of the club, says manager Mikel Arteta. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang stripped of Arsenal captaincy - BBC Sport

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was a surprise omission as the nominees are announced for the men’s and women’s Fifa Fifpro World 11s. Fifa Fifpro World 11: Mohamed Salah not among 10 Premier League players nominated - BBC Sport

Robert Lewandowski equaled Gerd Muller’s Bundesliga record for goals scored in a single calendar year as Bayern Munich thrashed Stuttgart, 5-0. Lewandowski equals Muller’s Bundesliga goals record - BBC Sport

There’s Arab Cup semifinals, UEFA Women’s Champions League, and a lot of European league action throughout most of the day. Here are some highlights:

7:00 AM: Tunisia vs. Egypt (Arab Cup semifinal) — FS2

9:30 AM: Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Eintracht Frankfurt (Bundesliga) — ESPN+

9:45 AM: Mechelen vs. Gent (Belgian First Division) — ESPN+

9:45 AM: Olympique Lyonnais vs. Häcken (UEFA Women’s Champions League) — YouTube (DAZN)

9:45 AM: Bayern Munich vs. SL Benfica (UEFA Women’s Champions League) — YouTube (DAZN)

11:00 AM: Qatar vs. Algeria (Arab Cup semifinal) — FS1

11:30 AM: Augsburg vs. RB Leipzig (Bundesliga) — ESPN+

12:00 PM: Arsenal vs. West Ham United (EPL) — NBCSN

12:00 PM: Hoffenheim vs. Arsenal (UEFA Women’s Champions League) — YouTube (DAZN)

12:00 PM: Barcelona vs. Køge Kvinder (UEFA Women’s Champions League) — YouTube (DAZN)

12:00 PM: Sanluqueño vs. Villarreal (Copa del Rey) — ESPN+

4:30 PM: Athletico-PR vs. Atletico Mineiro (Copa do Brasil) — FS2