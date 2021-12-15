 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 Sounders schedule: This looks kinda manageable

Sounders will be on broadcast TV five times this year.

By Jeremiah Oshan

The Seattle Sounders will be on national TV 13 times with five of those matches scheduled to be on broadcast channels, it was announced on Wednesday when the full 34-match schedule was released.

While no schedule is perfect, it’s hard to find too much to complain about with the Sounders. In addition to playing each of the 13 other Western Conference teams home and away, the Sounders will have eight matches against Eastern Conference teams. Of those eight teams, only one (Atlanta) finished as high as fifth in the Eastern Conference standings in 2021, five missed the playoffs entirely and another is an expansion team (Charlotte FC).

This year’s schedule is also notably lighter on short-rest games. Unlike last year when the Sounders played half of their games on less than five days of rest, this year’s schedule only includes eight such matches (without factoring in other competitions).

The schedule does have at least one sizable challenge: Just four of the Sounders’ 12 games in July and August will be played at home. That stretch of games will also have the Sounders’ five longest trips, as they’ll visit Toronto (July 2), Nashville (July 13), Chicago (July 16), Atlanta (Aug. 6) and Orlando (Aug. 31).

Thanks to a balanced Western Conference schedule, the Sounders will also be limited to just four matches against their Cascadia rivals (two fewer than last year).

New to this year’s schedule is a partnership with the Intentionalist that highlights nine Seattle-area restaurants that align with the club’s social impact and cultural calendar for each month of the season. The restaurants include the Taste of the Caribbean (Central District) for Black History Month (February), Salvadorean Baker (White Center) for Women’s History Month (March), Young Tea (Chinatown-International District) for Earth Month (April), Phnom Penh Noodle House (Chinatown-International District) for AAPI Heritage Month (May), Tres Lecheria (Wallingford) for Pride Month (June), Jackson’s Catfish Corner (Central District) and Umami Kushi (Rainier Beach) for RAVE Foundation (July and August, respectively), Seatango (Lake City) for Latinx Heritage Month (September) and Off the Rez Cafe (University District) for Indigenous Peoples’ Day (Oct. 10).

Sounders 2022 schedule

Date Opponent H/A Day Time TV
February 27 Nashville H Sunday 6:30 PM
March 5 Real Salt Lake A Saturday 3 PM
March 12 LA Galaxy H Saturday 12:30 Fox
March 20 Austin FC A Sunday 1:30 PM
April 2 Minnesota United A Saturday 5 PM
April 9 FC Cincinnati H Saturday 7 PM
April 16 Inter Miami H Saturday 7 PM FS1
April 23 San Jose Earthquakes A Saturday 7:30 PM
April 30 Vancouver Whitecaps H Saturday 7 PM
May 7 FC Dallas A Saturday 5:30 PM
May 15 Minnesota United H Sunday 1 PM
May 18 Houston Dynamo A Wednesday 5:30 PM
May 22 Colorado Rapids A Sunday 5 PM
May 29 Charlotte FC A Sunday 6:30 PM FS1
June 18 LAFC H Saturday 12 PM ABC
June 25 Sporting KC H Saturday 12 PM ABC
June 29 CF Montreal H Wednesday 7 PM
July 2 Toronto FC A Saturday 4:30 PM
July 9 Portland Timbers H Saturday 1:30 PM Fox
July 13 Nashville SC A Wednesday 5:30 PM
July 16 Chicago Fire A Saturday 5 PM
July 23 Colorado Rapids H Saturday 7 PM
July 29 LAFC A Friday 8 PM
Aug. 3 FC Dallas H Wednesday 7 PM
Aug. 6 Atlanta United A Saturday 12 PM
Aug. 14 Real Salt Lake H Sunday 7 PM
Aug. 19 LA Galaxy A Friday 7 PM
Aug. 26 Portland Timbers A Friday 7 PM ESPN
Aug. 31 Orlando City A Wednesday 4:30 PM
Sept. 4 Houston Dynamo H Sunday 6 PM
Sept. 10 Austin FC H Saturday 5 PM
Sept. 17 Vancouver Whitecaps A Saturday 7 PM
Oct. 2 Sporting KC A Sunday 2 PM
Oct. 9 San Jose Earthquakes H Sunday 2 PM

