Final three for MAC Hermann includes UW’s Dylan Teves

The most prestigious individual award in soccer, the MAC Hermann, announced their finalists for the 2021 men’s NCAA season. Dylan Teves, of the University of Washington Huskies, joins Clemson senior defender Oskar Ågren and Georgetown junior midfielder Dante Polvara as eligible.

Throughout its history, the MAC Hermann generally does not go to Pac-12 schools. The last winner of the four from the conference was Gloire Amanda from Oregon State in 2022. Seattle Sounders star Jordan Morris won it in 2015; Leo Stolz from UCLA took at in 2014; and Brad Freidel won it with UCLA back in 1992.

Teves is HGP eligible for the Sounders, having played with the Academy and even with S2 as an amateur. Dylan burst onto the scene this year, scoring 12 goals and assisting 8 more times. He also had back-to-back hattricks in the NCAA tournament. He is already an Academic All American and the Pac-12 Student-Athlete of the Year. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic he does have a year of eligibility left.

The award ceremony is Jan. 7, just four days before the MLS SuperDraft.